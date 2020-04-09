Pokemon Adventure Manga Gets Major Digital Sale from Viz Media

(Photo: Viz Media)

If you have finished reading your cache of unread manga, there is one publisher out there ready to help you. With billions staying at home to ease the spread of the novel coronavirus, readers are eating up whatever they can find. That means manga lovers are starting to run out of volumes, but Viz Media has found the perfect way to give fan even more Pokemon from afar.

And how did that happen? It turns out a digital sale did the trick! Viz Media has put several volumes of the Pokemon Adventures manga on sale, and the digital volumes are a steal for fans of Pokemon.

As you can see here, Viz Media has put the first four volumes of Pokemon Adventures on sale. The digital pieces can be bought for up $4.99 on the site while other official retailers are charging nearly $7 for a single volume.

The Pokemon Adventures manga series is on sale now! Shop now and get digital volumes for $4.99 each. Sale ends 4/12 Shop now: https://t.co/x79DQUrjvS pic.twitter.com/gUrpOPRIvP — VIZ (@VIZMedia) April 7, 2020

The four volumes are set in the Red and Blue era with Pikachu being at its forefront. Red is determined to make his Pikachu work with him, but the stubborn starter is not ready to blindly follow Red's command. That is, until the pair get into a spot of trouble and need help from a certain someone to get back on their feet.

If you want to nab either of these four volumes, you can find them via Viz Media's website. The deal will be available until April 12, and you can read each of the volumes' synopses below:

"Red doesn't just want to train Pokémon, he wants to be their friend too. Bulbasaur and Poliwhirl seem game. But independent Pikachu won't be so easy to win over!"

"Red's Pokémon training journey is full of exciting challenges... Join Red as he competes with his rival Blue, travels through the dangerous Safari Zone, battles gym leaders for badges, and discovers the secret of a mysterious Eevee!"

"Red is improving rapidly as a Pokémon trainer--and so is his competition. But now Red must team up with his biggest rival Blue and thief Green to defeat a common enemy!"

"Pokémon trainer Red goes off on a training challenge and...never comes back! But a tired and tattered Pikachu manages to return home by himself. A mysterious young trainer in yellow befriends Pikachu, and together they set out to find our missing hero!"

Will you buying any of these discounted Pokemon volumes before the deal expires? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.