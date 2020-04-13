Naruto: Viral Tweet Sparks Debate Over the Third Hokage's Letdown

Naruto Uzumaki got a hard lot in life, but the hero managed to turn things around. Of course, he did have help from his classmates as he grew older, but Naruto endured a lot before he became a genin. His pariah status made him public enemy one at times, and his brutal upbringing has become the topic of a viral (and controversial) tweet.

The whole thing started when a fan on Twitter noted something from a flashback arc of Naruto. It was there fans saw the Third Hokage run into the Fourth Hokage and his wife Kushina before they gave their lives to stop the Kyuubi. It was there the parents asked the elder to watch over their son.

"Please look after my child. His name is Naruto," Kushina relayed.

Of course, the Third Hokage was quick to agree to her request by telling the new mother, "I'll remember. I'll take full responsibility."

Bro dead a-- looked her in her dying eyes and lied. pic.twitter.com/9CcbRGl8qI — ♠️𝓨𝓪𝓶𝓲 𝓓. 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓬𝓱♠️ (@TheAlchemistDre) April 11, 2020

As you can see above, that is not exactly what happened as the Third Hokage didn't take Naruto in as his own. The boy was given enough means to survive alone but without the guidance to use it. Rather than have a father or grandfather at his side, Naruto grew up alone with a hidden ANBU guard to keep aggressors at bay.

From the Third Hokage to Jiraiya and even Kakashi, those tasked to watch over Naruto failed time and again, so Naruto fans are raking their failures in the slides below. The Third Hokage is the latest ninja to take the blame, but it will not be long before another ninja is targeted for letting Naruto down when they were needed the most.

Where do you land on this Naruto debate? Did the Third Hokage drop the ball or do the best he could? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!