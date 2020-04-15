Pokemon Promo Teases Raboot's Farewell

✖

The latest season of Pokemon's anime has taken Ash Ketchum and his new friend Go and put them on a world tour where they have encountered brand new pocket monsters, with Go getting a Scorbunny as his first ever caught battler. Through their trials and tribulations, Go has been able to help Scorbunny in evolving to his higher level of Raboot, but it seems as if their time together might be limited as a recent preview hints at the idea that Go's partner in crime might not be long for the world of this particular pairing of trainers.

Since Go was first introduced, one of his main goals hasn't just been becoming a powerful Pokemon trainer, but also capturing the ancient creature known as Mew following a chance encounter between the two. During a trip to the Galar Region however, Go found himself unable to say no a Scorbunny that both himself and Ash came into contact with, proving that in order to eventually capture Mew he would need a roster of pocket monsters of his own! Throughout the Pokemon series, Ash has "let go" of a few Pokemon of his own in order to allow them to meet their own goals but it looks like this time around, Go is going to have to make this difficult decision that Ketchum has made more than a few times during his career!

Twitter User DBSChronicles shared the preview of the upcoming episode of Pokemon, appropriately titled "Goodbye, Raboot!" which obviously shows that Go's first pocket monster is leaving to join a collection of other creatures that the pair of trainers came across during their travels:

The latest season of the popular anime franchise has easily been one of Pokemon's biggest yet, giving Ash and Go a number of strong Pokemon on their quests. Though Raboot may be departing the team, Go still has other creatures that will surely help him in finishing his dream of one day capturing Mew. As the Galar Region teases upcoming battles and threats for the pair, we're crossing our fingers that Go is able to find a worthy replacement for Raboot once he departs!

What do you think of Raboot leaving Go's side? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon!

