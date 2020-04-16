Dragon Ball's Son Goku Gets the Perfect Shazam Makeover

✖

In the world of fandom that brings together anime and comic books, the usual conversations will sometimes ask the question of who would win in a fight between Dragon Ball's Goku and DC Comics' Superman, with one fan deciding to merge the Saiyan with the other flying strongman of the comic company in Captain Marvel, aka Shazam. With Billy Batson recently getting his own theatrical feature length film, with both a sequel and a spinoff, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the Shazam villain Black Adama, in the works, he has definitely become far better known than he once was!

Captain Marvel is on a similar power level as the last son of Krypton, though Batson's powered up form is stepped in magic rather than biology, allowing him to have a victory normally over Clark Kent when it comes to a one on one fight. While Goku doesn't have the same weakness when it comes to magic, it would be an amazing fight to see who would come out on top between the secret adolescent and the anime fighter who has the brain of a child. Needless to say, if they fused, you would get a very powerful and slick looking design for this new being.

Twitter Artist Mythallica imagined a Goku that is still a child, unleashing the word of "Kakazaam" in order to become a super powered, lightning fueled being that fuses the worlds of Dragon Ball and DC Comics into one amazing piece of art that brings the two mediums together:

Surprisingly enough, there was a time in the Dragon Ball franchise where Goku was in a very familiar "Shazam" like situation. In Dragon Ball GT, the dragon balls are used by Pilaf and his nefarious friends to wish Goku back to his childhood body, with the now young Saiyan only gaining the ability to transform back into an adult with a powered up form. Learning to employ the transformation of Super Saiyan 4, Goku managed to retain his adulthood for a limited amount of time and battled the likes of Baby, Super Android 17, and the dragons that were spawned from the Dark Dragon Balls!

What do you think of this amazing fusion between Goku and Shazam? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

