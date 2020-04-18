Pokemon Fans Fell in Love with Nessa After the Latest Twilight Wings Episode

Pokemon: Twilight Wings has been a huge hit with fans as the miniseries has showcased different aspects of Pokemon Sword and Shield's world that have yet to make their debut in the main anime series. This means that this webseries has also been one of the few routes the Galar region has actually been seen in anime, but what it also means is that there is time to show a spotlight on some fan favorite characters from the original games. This is exactly the case with the fourth episode of the webseries as it shines a light on Nessa.

Episode 4 of Pokemon: Twilight Wings has officially made its way online in Japanese, and while the English dub release of the episode has yet to make its debut, fans have fallen in love with it already based on its gorgeous visuals alone. What also helps is seeing the fan-favorite Nessa right in the middle of it all.

This short episode clocks in at under seven minutes, but that was plenty of time for fans to fall in love with the Gym Leader. Not only do we get to see some of her daily life as a model, but with other gorgeous elements to top it all off! Read on to see what fans are saying about the latest episode of the webseries, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also hit me up directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!