Delicious in Dungeon Creator Was "Very Involved" With the Anime

Delicious in Dungeon's anime is nearing the end of the first half of its debut season, and the director behind the series revealed that the original manga's creator is "very involved" with the production! Delicious in Dungeon made its debut as one of the standout new anime releases of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and this was already jumping off the massive fan base for the original manga work. Ryoko Kui's Delicious in Dungeon manga came to an end last year, but the anime has started to branch out the franchise to a whole new realm of fans this year.

Delicious in Dungeon's anime has been adapted by Studio Trigger, which is branching out in their own way as they are adapting a manga work for the first real time as a studio. Speaking to UK Anime Network about the production, Delicious in Dungeon anime director Yoshihiro Miyajima opened up about how much work Ryoko Kui was adding to the adaptation. While the director would not completely reveal what Kui added to the adaptation, Miyajima confirmed that the author was "very involved" with the process.

(Photo: Kadokawa / Netflix)

How Involved is Delicious in Dungeon's Creator?

"Thanks to Studio TRIGGER, we were able to have a very good relationship with Kui-Sensei, but this is the first time that we're adapting an original source into an anime as a studio," Miyajima began. "We received comments from Kui-sensei, like, 'I would like it to go in this direction,' and gave a lot of guidance. I'm really grateful and thankful for all the details and all the help that she provides in supporting us." Finally, Miyajima continued with, "I can't really go into the fine details, but I hope that when you watch the series, you can tell that she was very involved and influenced the way that we produced it."

If you wanted to catch up with Delicious in Dungeon, you can find the anime now streaming on Netflix. New episodes are released on a weekly basis, and they tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"

via UK Anime Network

