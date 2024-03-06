Jujutsu Kaisen Tests Maki's True Power With Sukuna Showdown

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached a turning point of the Shibuya Showdown arc, and the newest chapter of Gege Akutami's original manga series is truly testing Maki Zenin's power against Sukuna! Jujutsu Kaisen has been one fierce fight after another as following Satoru Gojo's defeat at Sukuna's hands, Yuji Itadori and the remaining sorcerers have been trying everything they can to take down the King of Curses. But each and every one of their efforts so far have been in vain as Sukuna has managed to bat them all away with relative ease. That could be changing soon, however.

With Yuji and Yuta failing to reach out to Megumi Fushiguro's soul within Sukuna's body in the previous use of Yuta's Domain Expansion, it's time for Plan B. The previous chapter revealed that the next phase in their plan should Megumi be unreachable was for Maki to make her move. With the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen picking up immediately after, Maki is now testing the strength of her new unlimited body against Sukuna as the fight reaches a new peak between the two of them.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen 252: Maki vs. Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 picks up right after Yuta released his Domain Expansion and Maki immediately began her attack on Sukuna. As we've seen in her fights so far, Maki is able to keep up with Sukuna's physical strength and speed despite having no Cursed Technique or energy of her own. This might make her a perfect opponent as Sukuna won't be able to figure out a way to counter her, and for a while it seems like she can keep up as Sukuna even notes that she's fighting on par with Mahoraga in countering his techniques.

Maki then realizes that he's using Cursed Energy to keep his heart beating while healing himself at the same time. While his energy seems to be dwindling, Sukuna is also seemingly holding himself back. Fighting an opponent as strong as Maki might be what brings it out of him, and that just means it's all going to be that much more dangerous to take down the King of Curses from here on out.

What do you think is happening next in Maki's fight against Sukuna? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.

Be sure to check out CBS Sports for everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII including predictions, analysis, betting lines, and more!