Jujutsu Kaisen Unpacks the Heavy Truth Behind Megumi's Prison

Jujutsu Kaisen has reached an impasse in the fight against Sukuna, and things have gotten worse with the heavy truth behind Megumi Fushiguro's current state in the newest chapter of the manga! Jujutsu Kaisen has been working through the intense Shinjuku Showdown arc as Yuji Itadori and the others have been pulling out all the stops in order to try some kind of Cursed Technique that could work on Sukuna. But Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji have launched one final plan with the hopes of both defeating Sukuna while saving Megumi's soul that's still trapped within his body.

It's just unfortunate as when Yuta and Yuji are able to successfully kick off their plan with the newest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, they are met with a sorry sight. Yuji is able to use his blood to get within Sukuna's soul, and it was here that he spotted a poor and beaten down Megumi who has lost all hope in moving on. Meaning that since Megumi has no desire to escape his current prison within his own body, Sukuna still has free reign over Megumi's body and further from defeat than ever before.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen 251: Depressing Megumi Update

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 reveals a flashback in which Yuji and the others break down whether or not Megumi's soul was somehow within his body after Sukuna took control of it. Yuki Tsukumo and theorized that because there wasn't some kind of Cursed Technique to merge Megumi and Sukuna's souls into a different being, the two of their souls still exist on their own. Thus the goal then became for Yuta to use a copied version of Angel's Jacob's Ladder technique to break up the harmony between the souls and the body.

This opened up a space for Yuji to make contact and dive within Megumi's soul. Their plan was on the money, and they were correct about Megumi's soul being a second entity, but Yuji was surprised at what he found. He saw a Megumi no longer having the will to live, and even pushed Yuji away. Which means that Sukuna is still in full control, and there might no longer be a way to defeat Sukuna without killing Megumi in the process.

