2 Years Ago Today, the World’s Most Popular Anime Came to an End

Attack on Titan, the anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga and widely regarded as one of the most popular anime series, came to an end two years ago today, on November 5th, 2023. The series concluded with an ending that divided fans; some absolutely loved it, while others did not. However, regardless of the mixed reactions, there is no doubt that Attack on Titan was one of the most popular anime in the world. Almost everyone who watched the first episode got hooked and followed it through to the end, driven by the constant curiosity to uncover new answers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While there is no doubt that the global sensation, the Dragon Ball franchise, will always stand as the ultimate king of the anime world, Attack on Titan is the kind of series that draws almost anyone into exploring anime after watching it. For that reason, Attack on Titan remains the world’s most popular anime, serving as the perfect recommendation for anyone hoping to discover what the anime industry is all about. Hajime Isayama’s masterpiece, brought to life by Wit Studio for the first three seasons and by MAPPA for the final one, has the perfect mix of elements that have propelled it to become the world’s most popular anime.

Attack on Titan Is a Global Sensation Thanks to Its Masterful Elements

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan anime adaptation by Wit Studio is an immediate hook, with its pilot episode introducing a gripping premise: humanity being hunted by giant humanoid creatures known as Titans, driven by an insatiable hunger for human flesh. The series’ narrative is its strongest pull. Within the very first episode, viewers are thrust into a horrifying scenario as Titans break through the wall and launch a mindless assault on humanity. Amidst the chaos, the young protagonist, Eren Yeager, who has always dreamed of exploring the world beyond the walls, witnesses his mother being devoured by a Titan right before his eyes.

This emotional moment makes it clear that the series isn’t a typical anime centered around rising power levels as the protagonist grows stronger, but rather a deeply personal story. Eren’s vow to eradicate every Titan in existence sets the tone for a tale driven by vengeance, loss, and humanity’s desperate struggle for survival. Wit Studio amplifies this narrative with stunning animation and a powerful soundtrack that perfectly heightens the episode’s emotional impact. With such a solid foundation, the anime only continues to rise in quality, maintaining consistent excellence across its narrative and production.

What truly makes the series stand out is its ability to constantly deliver shocking twists that keep fans on edge, while weaving an incredibly intricate storyline far beyond initial expectations. Despite its fantastical surface, the show’s core explores complex human themes, racism, discrimination, global conflict, genocide, and more. These heavy elements ground the story in reality, making the fantasy aspects feel secondary as the narrative grows richer and more profound, achieving a depth rarely seen in anime. Even two years after its conclusion, it still feels surreal that such a masterpiece has ended. Yet, with its legacy enduring so strongly, one can’t help but wonder, could there be something more to come, perhaps even a sequel?

Could Attack on Titan Ever Return?

While it has now been two years since the Attack on Titan anime came to an end, the original manga concluded more than four years ago. In this time, Hajime Isayama has not returned with a sequel or spinoff series. The closest he has come is a special bonus manga chapter released in 2024 titled Attack on Titan: Bad Boy, which briefly explored Levi’s backstory. Since then, the author has shown no sign of returning to the story, though he continues to share updates, such as new artwork for the “Attack on Titan Plum Wine,” a collaboration between Oyama Yume Kobo and Isayama’s family-run plum orchard. While these updates aren’t promising for a continuation, the series still holds strong potential for a story that could expand upon the original ending.

As Attack on Titan concluded Eren’s story and the oppression tied to the Titans’ power, it subtly hinted that the core human conflict persisted. Using this foundation, the series could return with a modern setting, possibly integrating the Titans’ powers in a scientifically advanced world, perhaps similar to Kaiju No. 8. Given that Attack on Titan’s most intriguing element lies in its portrayal of humanity’s struggles, a sequel exploring this theme further would feel natural. With the anime’s enduring global popularity, there’s no doubt that fans would welcome such a continuation with open arms.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!