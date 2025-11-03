3 Years Later, One Piece Finally Confirms the Aftermath of Its Biggest Arc

In the span of almost 30 years, One Piece has released many major arcs that have impacted the overall narrative in various ways. Ever since the timeskip, the arcs have only grown stronger and more expansive. While the latest two arcs in the final saga have had a decent length, One Piece’s biggest arc was the last one before entering the final saga. The Wano arc spans a total of 149 chapters, beginning in July 2018, with its final chapter released over three years ago, in August 2022.

This arc is one of the most significant as it finally propelled the Straw Hats to the big leagues before entering the final saga, while also unveiling how the series’ protagonist, Monkey D. Luffy, with his Gear 5 transformation, is destined for something greater. While these were great additions to the overall lore, the region of Wano Country itself was diverse, and its aftermath following Kaido and Orochi’s reign was somewhat ambiguous, especially after knowing that Momonosuke will be operating the country as its Shogun, even though, in maturity, he is only 8 years old. Luckily, Eiichiro Oda has unveiled new information about how Wano Country is doing in the latest SBS of One Piece.

Eiichiro Oda Unveils How the Wano Region Is Operating After Kaido’s Tyranny Came to an End

SBS 113



The current state of government of Wano under Momonosuke's rule pic.twitter.com/6gJLdPyIND — Pew (@pewpiece) October 31, 2025

Pewpiece on X shared a translated version of the upcoming One Piece SBS, which includes a fan asking how Wano Country is operating after Kaido’s tyranny. The question specifically asks if the Akazaya Nine (Red Scabbards) are managing the reconstruction and whether Kinemon is the one orchestrating the plan. Answering the question, Eiichiro Oda confirms that Momonosuke has indeed taken over the land, with the Red Scabbards supporting him since the Shogun is only eight years old, despite his mature appearance. Oda reveals that the corrupted parts of the country, including Okobore Town, the prisoner mines, Onigashima, and the factories, have all been removed.

Adding to the explanation, Oda mentions that most of this information has been shown in the cover pages, confirming that the Red Scabbards have spread out across the Wano country and become Daimyos. The main region, Flower Capital, is overseen by Kinemon as the Senior Elder, with Nekomamushi acting as the Underworld’s boss. With Nekomamushi in the Flower Capital and Inuarashi in Kuri, it also confirms that the Minks Tribe has likely relocated to Wano.

Meanwhile, the last piece of information reveals that Yamato is still wandering around the country. Unfortunately, this suggests that it may still be some time before Yamato joins the Straw Hats. Perhaps if Yamato doesn’t end up joining, with Loki also being a possible candidate, there is almost certainty that at least one of them will become part of the crew. With confirmation that the Wano region is doing well, One Piece may soon feature Yamato leaving the country and possibly joining the Straw Hats as fans have hoped.

