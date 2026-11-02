30 Years Later, This Classic Isekai Anime Should Be Much Bigger

While the current anime industry is heavily dominated by battle shonen such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, the medium offers more than just one specific type of story. Despite the popularity of the isekai genre, not many series are critically acclaimed, which makes it even harder to find a good show or movie to watch. This is especially true when the genre itself has so many categories, and each of them offers something unique that may or may not appeal to potential viewers. However, whenever there’s talk about the most acclaimed and underrated isekai series of all time, The Vision of Escaflowne would always be mentioned. The series was released in the 1990s, the revolutionary era of the anime and manga industry.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, just like most classics from that decade, the anime failed to stand the test of time. Originally released in April 1996, the short anime reached its conclusion on September 24th, 2026, without ever returning with a sequel. Despite offering a unique premise and exceptional storytelling as both an isekai and a mecha series, it never adapted its complete story. Even though this original anime series had a fairly satisfying conclusion, there are still some plot points it could have explored thanks to its expansive world-building and a promising cast.

The Vision of Escaflowne Remains One of the Most Underrated Isekai Classics

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

This critically acclaimed 1990s classic is a fantasia that blends together isekai, romance, and mecha duels. The story centers around Hitomu Kanzaki, an ordinary high school girl who always had a profound interest in mysticism. Strange dreams trouble her at night as they keep showing her the images of a mysterious temple, a tremendous jewel, and a shadowy prince. Not to mention that a strange incantation keeps echoing in her mind. On one fateful day, during a simple fortune-telling at school, she is pulled into the world of Gaea, where Earth is visible in the sky like a second moon. It doesn’t take long for her to get entangled in the fate of Van Fanel, who pilots a legendary mecha known as Escaflowne. The duo fights against the Zaibach Empire together to stop them from altering fate with the use of a reality-manipulating technology.

The anime was originally released in Japan in 1996 before it aired on Fox Kids in 2000 with heavy editing and modification as compared to the original series. Unfortunately, many of these cuts severely altered the flow of the story, and it became one of the most egregious examples of Fox Kids’ version of the anime completely cutting Episode 1 from its televised run in the U.S. One of the worst parts of the new version was that it cut in multiple flashback sequences to make up for other scenes being removed.

The Vision of Escaflowne Deserves a Reboot With a Longer Run

Image Courtesy of Sunrise

Not many fans know that the anime was originally conceived as a 39-episode series, but director Kazuki Akane had to compress their planned storyline into just 26 episodes due to budget issues. The finale wraps up the conflict with the Zaibach Empire, resolving the core mysteries of Gaea and the titular mecha. It also brings the primary character arcs to a definitive close. However, the shortened episode count led to a compressed final act that rushed certain storylines and character developments that could’ve been handled way better in a longer run. This is why a reboot could finally realize the complete vision, giving proper time to elements like the relationship between Hitomi and her potential romantic interests.

Additionally, the story also needs more room to explore Van’s development as a ruler and the complex political landscape of Gaea. While the anime returned with a movie in 2000, it focused on retelling the same story instead of continuing it or adapting the scenes that couldn’t be included due to the shorter episode count. After three decades, the anime is being more or less forgotten, especially since it’s no longer available to stream anywhere in the U.S. Luckily, reboots have often been proven successful when it comes to attracting new viewers. The visuals from the 1990s were surely iconic, but the newer animation visuals with the advancement in technology would be even more beneficial to get fans’ attention.

Do you think The Vision of Escaflowne deserves more recognition among classic isekai anime? What part of the anime makes it stand out to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!