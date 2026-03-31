One Piece Hands Yet Another Upgrade to a Straw Hat (And It’s Still Not Usopp)

One Piece’s manga continues to explore the Elbaph arc, deepening its lore, and in its latest chapter, it gives another Straw Hat an upgrade and importance that isn’t Usopp. The Sniper of the Straw Hats was expected to be one of the most prominent characters in this arc, given how Usopp has always revered the giants and dreamed of visiting their land, Elbaph. With his goal of becoming a brave warrior of the seas, and Elbaph being home to the bravest, it was heavily expected that this arc would allow Usopp to fully realize his dream. Yet, the manga lays no real foundation for him to achieve that or receive a meaningful upgrade.

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While a recent chapter did show him standing against Imu, it felt like a recurring aspect of Usopp’s character rather than a moment that truly elevates him beyond what he has already displayed. If anything, that sequence instead placed more importance on Brook’s undisclosed connection to Gunko. Meanwhile, Franky, with the help of Vegapunk Lilith, received a major upgrade, positioning the Straw Hat shipwright at the forefront with a new power boost. Yet again, in the latest chapter, another unexpected Straw Hat receives a surprising upgrade, while Usopp continues to be sidelined.

One Piece Gives the Straw Hats’ Doctor a Significant Upgrade

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

One Piece Chapter 1178, titled “Waking From a Nightmare,” continues the chaos in the Elbaph arc, which is gradually being subdued by the Straw Hats and the giants. One of the biggest aspects of regaining control is dealing with the people transformed into demons by Imu’s Domi Reverse. This effort involves Zoro, Dorry, Brogy, and other giants handling the situation. As the task nears completion, with the demonic transformations being undone, Chopper’s sudden entry into the battle becomes a surprise highlight. His ability to reverse the transformation with a single hit gives him a significant upgrade.

While others must rely on force, effectively killing the demon forms to undo the transformation, Chopper’s ability to resolve it with a single strike places him at the forefront in large-scale battles, something that could carry into the final war as well. This upgrade strengthens his role in two key ways: as a doctor and as a frontline fighter. Although the series has yet to explain why Chopper can do this, one theory could offer an answer.

Perhaps it stems from his Human-Human Fruit and the nature of its power. If that’s the case, Luffy might also be capable of undoing these transformations with a single hit, and the fact that Imu cannot control him through this ability could support that idea. That said, other explanations may emerge, and the reason behind Chopper’s unique capability could be entirely different. Regardless, this development gives Chopper one of the most significant upgrades among the Straw Hats and sets him up for a major role in the final war of One Piece, while Usopp is still waiting for the upgrade fans have long expected.

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