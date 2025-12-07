Ahead of the Ending, My Hero Academia Gives Its Best Couple a Happy Conclusion

As there is only one episode left before My Hero Academia’s conclusion, the anime is providing closure to many of its elements, and the penultimate episode also reveals the fate of the series’ best couple, something you might have missed. My Hero Academia is nowhere near a romantic anime; however, because romantic elements can also enhance its inspiring themes, the blend works surprisingly well. While fans might expect Deku and Uraraka to represent this theme, it is actually two villains who embody it more perfectly than anyone else: Gentle Criminal, aka Danjuro Tobita, and La Brava, aka Manami Aiba. Their dynamic best represents the inspiring element of love.

Both of these villains turned to crime after being failed by society. Gentle Criminal arguably has one of the saddest backstories in the series and seeks to expose what is wrong with the world, which becomes an inspiration for La Brava, a computer genius who was also rejected by society. United by their desire to highlight society’s flaws, they formed the perfect partnership with their antics, and with La Brava’s quirk, “Love,” their bond becomes the best representation of romance within My Hero Academia’s inspiring narrative. Thankfully, the latest episode also reveals a good fate for the couple.

My Hero Academia Gives a Happy Ending to Its Much-Deserving Couple

My Hero Academia Episode 169, titled “The Girl Who Loves Smiles,” opens with Gentle Criminal and La Brava meeting outside the police station, where nearby officers remark that they are being released because of their contribution to the final war. This confirms that Gentle Criminal and La Brava will finally be able to live the life together they always wanted. Even more inspiring is the subtler message of their role in the final battle: as a couple, they proved they were worthy of becoming heroes and helping change society for the better.

Gentle and La Brava’s quirks work in perfect sync, making them valuable in stealth operations, something they have already demonstrated. This shows that not only are they being pardoned for their past crimes, but they now have the opportunity to contribute to society in the way they once dreamed, before straying down a darker path. Their story mirrors the experiences of many villains in My Hero Academia, emphasizing that if society offers support, fewer individuals will be driven into darkness. With Deku’s actions inspiring broader societal change, perhaps the future of My Hero Academia will see fewer tragic villains and instead a more unified society, leading to more uplifting stories and couples like La Brava and Gentle Criminal.

