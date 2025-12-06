My Hero Academia Drops First Look at the Anime’s Final Episode: Watch the Teaser

My Hero Academia’s anime is gearing up to end its run after nine long years, and fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from its final episode with a teaser trailer for its series finale. My Hero Academia has been on what can be considered a legendary run. Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga ended its time with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last Summer, so fans have been anxious to see how the anime was going to end ever since. But now after its final season, the end truly is at hand for Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is going to be officially coming to an end with its next episode, and the penultimate episode properly set the stage for what could go down. Deku and the others are still in the wake of everything that happened during the war with the villains, and everyone is very much emotionally raw thanks to this very tough first year in school. But as they get ready to properly move on, fans will usher My Hero Academia into the future. Check out the teaser for My Hero Academia‘s series finale below.

When Does My Hero Academia’s Final Episode Come Out?

My Hero Academia’s anime will be airing its final episode on December 13th in Japan, and it will be streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu for fans in international territories. Titled “My Hero Academia,” the synopsis for the episode is coy about what to expect from the finale too, “My story comes to an end, along with the ember of One For All. Yes, this is the story of how we became the greatest heroes. Our story will continue on from here.” So fans need to be ready for how it’s all going to end.

While My Hero Academia is going to end next week, fans are still in for a big surprise with the franchise. Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2026 event will be taking place in Japan over the December 20-21 weekend, and My Hero Academia will be taking the stage during it all. It’s not only going to be a celebration of how far the franchise has come in ten years, but it’s also been revealed that there will be a “Plus Ultra” announcement coming after the finale too. So there’s still plenty to be excited for.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

This might be the end of My Hero Academia’s anime, but there could still be more on the horizon. It’s increasingly looking likely that the anime won’t be adapting the extended epilogue that Horikoshi had released in the year following the manga’s original end, and that means the anime is technically going to be incomplete. This new announcement could in fact be a tease for a future project, whether it’s an OVA project or even a movie, that the anime could release in the future.

Even after My Hero Academia comes to its end, the franchise’s spinoff prequel My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is going to pick up the baton from there. It’s going to be making its own return to screens in January 2026 with its highly anticipated second season, and that’s going to be a necessary watch for those anime fans hoping to completely understand My Hero Academia‘s story.

