New Bleach Trademark Has Anime Fans Wondering What’s Next For The Soul Society

Soul Society fans are lying in wait when it comes to the fourth and final batch of episodes for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War. Set to arrive next year, Studio Pierrot is working hard to imagine Ichigo Kurosaki’s final anime journey as the fight against the Sternritter marks the final major storyline from the manga. While no release date has been confirmed, one major registration has arrived that hints at a big new project for the world of the Shinigami. Bleach might not have a new manga arc confirmed, but that isn’t stopping the shonen franchise from staying in the public eye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Shueisha registered a trademark for “Bleach: Mirrors High.” When the trademark registration was confirmed for the United States, Japan, and Europe, it was classified under the “gaming” section for these categories, meaning that we’re most likely in store for either another console and/or mobile game focusing on the Soul Society. No news has been confirmed regarding what “Mirrors High” is in reference to or when we can expect it to arrive, but if it does turn out to be a video game, it would be in good company. Bleach: Rebirth of Souls once again brought the heroes and villains from creator Tite Kubo back to the forefront in the gaming arena, counting as one of many entries into the digital Soul Society’s resume.

The Blood War Continues

When last we left Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow members of the Soul Society, things weren’t exactly turning out in their favor. While several Shinigami were able to secure victories against major members of the Wandenreich, defeating their leader, Yhwach, was going to be a far greater challenge. Thanks to inheriting the power of the Soul King, Yhwach can now change reality based on his whims, leaving our supernatural heroes wondering what the best way to defeat him could be. As Ichigo continues to harness his powers as both a Shinigami and a Quincy, the shonen protagonist still has some ground to cover if he is hoping to save the day.

Following the Blood War’s conclusion, creator Tite Kubo would return to his beloved shonen franchise one more time. In 2021, Kubo released a one-shot special to celebrate Bleach’s twentieth anniversary titled Bleach: No Breaths From Hell. In the manga chapter, readers are able to see Ichigo and those who survived the fight against Yhwach years into the future. With many of the characters now having families of their own, a nefarious force from the underworld descends upon their world, and said threat hits a little too close to home for the Soul Society. This specific story doesn’t have enough material to fill up a full-blown season, but perhaps we’ll see the special chapter hit the screen all the same.

Want to see what the future holds for the world of the Soul Society? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Bleach and hit us up in the comments to talk about Ichigo and his fellow swordsmen.

Via USPTO