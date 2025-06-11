Ichigo in London: What We Want From a Bleach Spinoff

Although there is still one season of Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War left and a possible continuation of the arc that Tite Kubo masterfully set up a few years ago, it seems that Bleach fans can look forward to more content from the franchise as he hints at a new crossover. While it has not been confirmed that it will happen, Kubo does have a new story to tell and thus, kept the content of the story a secret in case he ever wants to revisit this plot line and decide to illustrate it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In his exclusive online website KlubOutside, Kubo was asked by a fan whether Ichigo would ever need to turn into a Soul Reaper or come into contact with Wing Bind after the story of Bleach if he were ever to go to London for work. Kubo replied that this was a secret, as he might decide to explore this in the future, meaning that the veteran Shonen Jump mangaka has already thought up such a scenario or something close to it. The franchise has so many more stories to tell, and with the addition of the spin-off series that expanded the lore to London, the potential is amazing. Hopefully, Kubo will decide to share it with fans once he is done with the anime adaptation of Bleach’s final story arc.

#BLEACH

Q: If adult Ichigo goes to London for work, could there be an unexpected transformation into a Shinigami or a conflict with Wing Bind?



Kubo : I'm keeping that a secret, as I might tell that story someday.



👀 pic.twitter.com/Z8r2OgKwXB — خالد (@0ciha) June 9, 2025

Bleach And Burn The Witch Crossover Could Finally Happen

For those unaware, Kubo released a one-shot in 2018, and later in 2020, where four chapters were released. The story focuses on Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole, who work for the Western Branch of Soul Society, located in Reverse London. Wing Bind is the equivalent of the Soul Society, and instead of fighting hollows, they fight Dragons and protect humans from them. Furthermore, instead of Soul Reapers, there are witches who work in the organization and carry out its activities, with Ninny and Noel being just two of them.

The story is set in the Bleach universe, so it is very likely that the Soul Reapers and Witches will meet, and Kubo’s latest statement reinforces the possibility. With the Gates of Hell opening up in the NO BREATHES FROM HELL one-shot released in 2021, there is very little doubt that this major occurrence has also affected Wind Bind and London. Thus, a collaboration between the witches and Soul Reapers is very possible, and all the set-up does point to that happening. It also does help that Ichigo is a translator and fluent in English, and he would fit in well in London and act as a bridge between the two worlds, literally and metaphorically.