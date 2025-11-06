Chainsaw Man and Dandadan, Two of Shonen’s Wildest Series, Unexpectedly Overlapped (And You Probably Missed It)

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump features numerous series under its banner, with most following a formula that defines the genre. However, once in a while, the publisher delivers Shonen series with uniquely wild takes, and Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man and Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan are perfect examples of the wildest Shonen series out there. The fact that Yukinobu Tatsu once worked as Fujimoto’s assistant suggests that he may have conceived the idea for his manga under Fujimoto’s tutelage. While their overlap in the manga medium is undeniable, their anime adaptations have also unexpectedly overlapped in ways fans may have never anticipated.

One of Dandadan season 1’s most standout elements was its profound original soundtrack during Acrobat Silky’s backstory. While the yokai’s story was tragic and emotional, what truly elevated the sequence to a new level was Kensuke Ushio, a Japanese Composer’s moving soundtrack. With a somber piano-led tempo, complemented by other instruments that deepened the emotion, the moment was transformed by Kensuke’s brilliant composition. Similarly, a moment in Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc features a comparable track by Kensuke that elevates the scene to become one of the film’s highlights.

Chainsaw Man: The Movie and Dandadan Anime Overlap With a Hidden Yet Beautiful Element

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The most standout moment in the Chainsaw Man movie is undeniably the pool scene with Denji and Reze. While on the surface it appears to be Reze’s scheme to trap Denji, which it is, Kensuke Ushio’s soundtrack transforms the sequence into something profound, adding emotional depth and making it the clear highlight of the movie. A careful listen reveals that the track shares similarities with the one used in Dandadan’s most emotional moment. Both pieces feature a piano-led tempo, complemented by other instruments that enrich the tone of the scene.

While one could argue that such an emotional and uplifting score was fitting for Dandadan’s heartfelt moment, but not for the enigmatic pool scene in Chainsaw Man, the music in fact provides the depth that moment needed. Kensuke’s soundtrack in the Chainsaw Man movie subtly conveys Denji’s sense of being overwhelmed by Reze’s charm and mysterious behavior. For someone like Denji, who is often guided by immature desires, Reze’s presence evokes emotions he cannot fully comprehend, something the track captures beautifully.

It is remarkable how two different anime can be connected through such a hidden element, highlighting the studios’ dedication to crafting adaptations that elevate their source material. With Kensuke Ushio serving as the main composer for both Chainsaw Man and Dandadan, there is hope that these two series may overlap once again in a similar way in future installments, and we are here for it.

