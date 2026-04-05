Chainsaw Man Returns in the Best Way Possible That Fans Won’t Believe

Chainsaw Man manga has come to an end, albeit an abrupt one, and fans desperately want the series to continue. The ending feels rushed and unsatisfactory, which is why many are hoping for its return in any form. While the manga has concluded, the anime is set to continue, with a new installment adapting the Assassination arc already announced. Meanwhile, the series’ recent movie was also released on streaming platforms, further pushing the anime toward continuation. That said, fans still have their eyes on what the author, Tatsuki Fujimoto, is going to do next and what the future of Chainsaw Man will look like. At this point, nothing is certain, but the series’ main character has just made a surprise return in the best way possible.

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Denji’s latest return in the manga world comes through a special crossover between Chainsaw Man and Dandadan. The latest volume of the latter, Dandadan Volume 23, was recently released in Japan. As with previous volumes, it includes bonus content, but instead of a simple inside joke or a gag focused on one of its own characters, it features Chainsaw Man’s Denji and Beam in a perfect crossover. This moment highlights how naturally Denji fits into Dandadan’s quirky tone.

Chainsaw Man Manga Returns In a Special Crossover

DANDADAN VOLUME 23 EXTRAS!!!!!!

CHAINSAW MAN CROSSOVER!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/X9vyKQEh7S — Dhiraj (@DheeruPra) April 2, 2026

In the bonus chapter of Dandadan’s latest volume, which compiles the arc of Momo and Jiji teaming up with the Kitos to battle a literal Sharknado, the story features Denji making an appearance, frustrated that the chaos is ruining his chances of seeing girls at the beach. The scene shows Denji riding Beam in his shark form, just as he did in the recently released movie, as they charge toward the Typhoon Devil. The situation closely mirrors that moment, adding to the quirky nature of the crossover. However, Denji’s clash with the Sharknado ends in defeat, leaving him and Beam falling into the ocean.

Denji quickly forgets about the situation when a female lifeguard comes to his rescue. It’s heavily implied that he immediately shifts his focus from fighting the Sharknado to hitting on her instead. This small crossover perfectly captures Denji’s character, showcasing his usual obsession with impressing women while chasing money. It’s a perfectly timed crossover for fans eager to see more of the series after its ending. While this special chapter is purely a gag and not canon in any sense, it still stands out as a memorable installment, an ideal way for Chainsaw Man to return so soon after ending, especially with Dandadan serving as the perfect counterpart, making this feel like a true dream crossover for fans.

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