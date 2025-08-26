Chainsaw Man Reze Arc Brings Sharknado Scene to New IMAX Look

The Chainsaw Man movie is heading to an IMAX theater near you, and MAPPA Studio has unleashed a new poster advertising it. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc is the hotly anticipated motion picture follow-up to the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime, adapting the Reze arc from the manga. The film has been generating a lot of hype, with MAPPA and Crunchyroll releasing several promotional videos to promote the movie’s fall release. The Chainsaw Man movie is scheduled to open in Japanese theaters on September 19th. The film will then begin rolling out in other countries throughout the fall, with the United States receiving the motion picture on October 29th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sony Pictures will help distribute the film globally through its Columbia Pictures corporation. The movie is confirmed to be playing on 61 IMAX screens in Japan. The new IMAX poster features the titular character riding on a strange, shark-like creature. The poster, unintentional or not, is evocative of the Sharknado films, a movie franchise where sharks ride along a moving tornado across the United States. The Chainsaw Man is known for its over-the-top and violent action set pieces, so Denji riding on top of a shark is par for the course for the upcoming film.

Everything to Know for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc was originally announced at the end of 2023. The film will adapt the Bomb Girl arc from the manga, where Denji meets a mysterious girl named Reze while also dealing with a new type of Devil. Most of the staff of the anime’s first season returns for the motion picture. Musician Kenshi Yonezu, who performed “Kick Back” for the first season of the Chainsaw Man anime, returns to the franchise to perform the opening theme for the Reze Arc film, “IRIS OUT.” Yonezu has become a hot commodity within the anime community in 2025, performing the popular opening songs for Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX and Medalist. Famous Kingdom Hearts singer Hikaru Utada will sing the movie’s ending theme, “Jane Doe.”

Besides the Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, the franchise is progressing with a new spin-off title, Chainsaw Days. Whereas the main series is gory and filled with dark humor, Chainsaw Days is a more lighthearted series of shorts that focuses on the characters during their off hours. Chainsaw Days is an adaptation of the extra material from the manga volumes, offering fans a new look at the characters they know and love. Moreover, Crunchyroll has announced it will be streaming two compilation films for the franchise called Chainsaw Man – The Compilation: Part 1 & 2. Both movies will cover the events of the first season, giving fans a refresher for the events of Season One before the new film opens. Crunchyroll will stream both compilation films worldwide, excluding Asia, in September. A second season for the Chainsaw Man anime has yet to be announced at the time of this writing.

