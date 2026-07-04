Crunchyroll Is Now Streaming The Best Anime From Dandadan’s Studio

Science SARU, the studio behind Dandadan, has released several unique anime films and series ever since its establishment in 2013. While the studio was fairly well-known in the industry before Dandadan, its popularity only skyrocketed after its major Shonen Jump hit. Before adapting its biggest Shonen series, Science SARU spent over a decade releasing visually striking anime with profound themes and exceptional visuals that couldn’t be seen anywhere else. Even after getting a global audience with Dandadan‘s debut, the studio is doing what it does best. While Dandadan is clearly the most successful series the studio has produced, it also continues to surprise anime enthusiasts with some of the best animation styles of all time.

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The latest anime series from the studio, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, immediately caught viewers’ eye with its exceptional art style. It’s one of the most anticipated anime of the year, and the series finally began streaming on Crunchyroll on July 4th, 2026. Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia premiered with a one-hour special, which was broken into episodes on the streaming service as viewers learn about Sitara, the protagonist of the story. The anime has only been released in Japanese audio with subtitles for now, but it might take a couple of weeks for the English dub to be released.

What Is Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia About?

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

This historical Seinen is based on an acclaimed manga series written and illustrated by Tomato Soup. The anime series was even selected for the Annecy Film Festival 2026 TV Films Competition, which is a major milestone for a series that has yet to make its debut. The story takes place in the 13th-century Mongol Empire, led by Emperor Genghis Khan. A young girl named Sitara was driven away from her homeland after the death of her mother and ended up in a slave market.

After her fruitless attempts to return to her homeland, she was eventually picked up by a family of scholars who encouraged her to learn everything she could. The story begins with her childhood and doesn’t take long to skip eight years in the future, where Sitara is living peacefully with the family. She has now learned to read and write while also helping with the daily chores.

However, her life comes crashing down when the Tus Militia falls at the hands of the Nomads. It doesn’t take long for homes and lives to be destroyed by the Nomads, forcing Sitara away from the place she now calls her home. However, as the defeat affects everything around her, Sitara’s destiny begins to change. The story follows her journey where she later becomes known as the Witch of Mongolia for her advanced intellectual mastery of medicine and geometry.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Is A Must-Watch For Anime Fans

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

The anime has one of the most unique animation styles seen in the industry, as it perfectly does justice to the manga. Each scene has fluid movements and the attention to detail is awe-inspiring. Thanks to Inu-Oh and Heike Monogatari, Science SARU is known for blending historical settings with a hand-drawn aesthetic and fluid movements. The animation in the latest series surpasses even those acclaimed series, and it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say it’s by far the best series from the studio.

The first two episodes set up the premise of the story, starting from Sitara’s childhood to a major tragedy that changed her forever. As the second episode ends, the anime makes it clear that, unlike the striking visuals, the story is going to be far more complex, unsettling, and even heart-wrenching than it seems on the surface.

Not to mention that every frame is carefully thought out, and the color palette suits the desert land it’s set in. Everything from the soundtrack to the character action is cinematic enough to give the appeal of a beautifully crafted masterpiece. The gorgeous animation is to be expected considering that the anime has an impressive lineup with several industry veterans contributing to this gorgeous project. Naoko Yamada, the director of the award-winning film A Silent Voice, will be serving as the general director, while Abel Gongora is the anime director.

Furthermore, Kenichi Yoshida, who has previously worked with Studio Ghibli, will be the character designer of the series. The series is already making waves thanks to its unique animation and the promising story. The anime has yet to reveal its episode count, but we can expect a short season of 12-13 episodes. Crunchyroll will stream new episodes every Saturday at 9:00 A.M. PT. The English dub has yet to reveal a release date, but we can expect it to drop in a few months. The dubbed episodes will be released with the Japanese episodes.

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