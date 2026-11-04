Crunchyroll’s Hottest New Protagonist Is a Perfect Example of How Modern Anime Heroes Should Be Written

The Fall 2026 season’s darkest and spookiest anime airing on Crunchyroll has the perfect modern protagonist that most new anime are embracing. Older anime, especially shonen series, have always followed a particular format when it comes to their protagonists. The quintessential examples include Goku, Luffy, and Naruto, with their free-spirited, loud, and rowdy personalities, doing whatever they want and following their hearts. Most of these protagonists embark on journeys toward something greater, which eventually ties into saving the world. While this theme isn’t bad, it has become repetitive and no longer fits modern storytelling, where realism is increasingly important.

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This is why many recent anime, particularly those embracing darker themes, have introduced more realistic protagonists. Several new shonen anime have followed this approach, including major hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Gachiakuta. Now, the new dark seinen anime series, The Vermilion Mask, is following the same trend with its protagonist, presenting a new kind of responsibility that comes with power. It portrays a realistic and determined journey rooted in trauma and hardship, with a protagonist who rises above these struggles to help those in need, establishing a new standard for what a hero can be.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest Fall 2026 Anime Has the Perfect Modern Shonen Protagonist

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The Vermilion Mask establishes itself as Fall 2026’s darkest anime, and much of that comes from its protagonist enduring one of the most traumatic events imaginable. Peru, an apprentice to a renowned mask maker, experiences a horrific tragedy after wearing a forbidden mask, which results in him killing his master and all the other apprentices. Swearing never to repeat this mistake, Peru embarks on a journey to destroy the masks his master created across the world. However, this is more than just an adventure; it is a journey of self-discovery in which the protagonist understands his role and finds his purpose. Peru’s determination is unlike anything else, as even after losing an arm in the second episode, he continues his journey without hesitation.

This makes his journey even more tragic, but his refusal to abandon his sworn mission highlights an unwavering resolve that viewers can draw inspiration from. These traumatic events are more than enough to push anyone toward the wrong path, yet Peru continues to be a hero through his actions. He has undertaken this journey alone because he doesn’t want anyone else to experience the same tragedy, a resolve further reinforced in the latest episode. After witnessing the events at the museum and seeing a girl in need, Peru emotionally understands the toll she is experiencing, something he can relate to because of his own trauma. He then openly expresses his determination to help her through the situation.

This is a resolve shared by another modern shonen protagonist, Yuji Itadori. He understands his role in the grand scheme of things while still wanting to save every person he encounters along the way. This is what makes Jujutsu Kaisen one of the most modern shonen anime series, almost making it feel like a seinen series at times. Crunchyroll’s new dark anime of Fall 2026, The Vermilion Mask, arguably follows a similar approach with its protagonist, establishing a standard for how modern anime protagonists should be written to resonate with fans.