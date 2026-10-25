Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of Fall 2026 Unveils Its True Story With a Twist No One Expected

The new episodes of all currently airing anime on Crunchyroll this Fall 2026 are being released weekly, and arguably the darkest anime of the season has just incorporated a twist that no one saw coming. Darker tropes have become a trend in modern anime, with more and more series, especially shonen, following this format. However, seinen anime have long embraced this approach, so it is no surprise that the currently airing seinen anime, The Vermilion Mask, is emerging as one of the darkest of the year. The anime explores the trauma of its main character, who is on a journey of redemption.

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Peru has been living with guilt ever since he wielded the restricted power that resulted in the deaths of his master, Gaston Roux, and the other apprentices. He vowed to eliminate the masks his master had created because they were too powerful and no one else should have to go through the same ordeal. The second episode showcased this resolve, as Peru remained determined to continue his journey even after losing his right arm. However, the latest episode, the third of the series, introduced an unexpected twist by revealing that Gaston, his master, is alive, along with an intriguing detail that could define what the entire series is about.

Crunchyroll’s The Vermilion Mask Just Blew Everyone’s Mind With an Intriguing Twist and Detail

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The Vermilion Mask‘s third episode, as it comes to an end, features Sonarue looking at the list of masks that Peru intends to eliminate. Among them is the Mask of the Warrior God, which is ranked at level four out of five. This is a surprising detail, as everyone expected it to be the highest level, but apparently, there is only one level-five mask. This mask is half-broken and has no name or description, so Peru names it “The Vermilion Mask” based on its appearance. While this detail is revealed, a bus passing by Peru and the others reveals that one of its passengers is Gaston, Peru’s master, whom he thought he had killed, or someone who looks exactly like him.

This is an intriguing detail that essentially changes the entire narrative. Peru is on a journey to destroy Gaston’s masks because he fears what they are capable of. However, as the creator of these masks, Gaston himself is an intriguing character, and the assumption that he died because of one of his own creations is now difficult to accept. It suggests that Gaston could be the mastermind behind something much bigger, potentially rendering Peru’s journey obsolete. While there are many possibilities for what this actually means, it is clear that Gaston’s appearance in the latest episode has shifted the narrative beyond simply destroying masks.

The story could now focus on unveiling the dark mysteries behind the origins of these masks and why the Vermilion Mask is the only one ranked at level five. The Vermilion Mask continues to surprise fans with intriguing details as more episodes are released, just as it did with the introduction of Mok Sharib, the new character who joined the group. All these elements reinforce the idea that the anime’s narrative is built on tragic and mysterious foundations, making it one of Fall 2026’s darkest anime currently airing on Crunchyroll. If it maintains this momentum, it could emerge as the darkest anime of 2026 as well.