Demon Slayer’s Emotional Core Is the Biggest Letdown & It’s Too Late to Fix It

The heartbreaking story of Demon Slayer begins with the tragic massacre of the Kamado family when Tanjiro was out of town. By the time he returned home, all his family members had died, except for Nezuko, who somehow got turned into a demon. On his way to a nearby town in hopes of finding a doctor, he meets Giyu Tomioka, a Demon Slayer who wants nothing more than to kill Nezuko, who will become a threat to humans sooner or later. While Tanjiro tried to convince the Demon Slayer that Nezuko is special, he didn’t believe the boy until he witnessed Nezuko protecting her brother at any cost. Despite losing her humanity and being exhausted from the transition, she chose to protect Tanjiro, who was injured by Giyu.

Seeing the siblings’ resolve sparked a flame of hope in Giyu’s heart as he believed they were different from the others. He guided Tanjiro to the path of becoming a Demon Slayer, and the story continues as the protagonist meets more powerful enemies and gets closer to turning Nezuko back into a human. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Nezuko is the series’ biggest emotional core, but Demon Slayer could’ve handled her better.

Nezuko’s Character in Demon Slayer Wasn’t Explored As Much As It Should’ve

The entire reason he even began his journey was so he could help his sister, and the only way to do it was by finding more demons through his work. She accompanied Tanjiro throughout his journey while spending most of her time sleeping and regaining her strength. However, despite being a central character of the series, Nezuko’s portrayal falls short in many cases. She has the power that could rival one of the Twelve Kizuki, but she wasn’t even part of the battles after the Sunrise Countdown Arc when she conquered the sun. As the story continued, she spent her entire time sleeping and transitioning back into a human.

Unfortunately, the manga didn’t capture her feelings and the struggles she faced while turning back into a human. Nezuko not fighting the demons may be a letdown, but the real problem is that we don’t even see her POV explaining her feelings or her thoughts on the things around her. She finally returns after the fight had ended in the Sunrise Countdown Arc, but only to help Tanjiro. The manga has long ended, while the anime is currently in its final phase, so it’s too late to fix her character’s portrayal at this point.

