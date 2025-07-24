“We See Giyu Grow Even Further”: Demon Slayer Actor Talks Giyu’s Growth in Infinity Castle Film

Ufotable is adapting the final arc of Demon Slayer in a trilogy film, and the first part has already been released in Japan. However, fans in the U.S. will get to experience the breathtaking film on September 12th, 2025. The finale of the Hashira Training Arc ended on a major cliffhanger as the Demon Slayers corner the demon progenitor, Muzan Kibutsuji. However, just when the fight begins, Nakime, the one demon who created the Infinity Castle, sucked them all inside the endless maze where the Upper Moons await the Demon Slayers. The Demon Slayers must deal with the Upper Moons before fighting Muzan Kibutsuji again.

The final arc will give a majority of characters their chance to shine, including Giyu Tomioka, the Water Hashira. He is the first Hashira to be introduced in the series and plays a crucial role in Tanjiro Kamado’s life as his biggest supporter. However, Giyu had his own struggles to deal with, which were revealed in the Hashira Training Arc. After getting a request from the Corps’ leader Kagaya Ubuyashiki and as a way to repay Giyu’s kindness, Tanjiro persistently stuck around the Hashira to help him with whatever he was dealing with. Giyu’s tragic past was holding him down, but Tanjiro gave him he push he needed. In the latest film, the two fight against one of the most powerful demons, and Giyu’s voice actor, Takahiro Sakurai, is incredibly amazed with the anime adaptation.

Giyu’s Voice Actor Shares Thoughts on the Character’s Growth in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

After Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle premiered in Japan, the voice actors attended a special stage greeting to commemorate the film’s release. According to Oricon, during the event, Sakurai said, “What came to mind was the very first episode—the beginning of the entire series, when Giyu first encountered Tanjiro.

“And then that scene on the bridge in the Hashira Training Arc, where they shared a meaningful conversation. That moment gave Giyu the strength and conviction to fight as a true Hashira,” he continued.

Sakurai also added, “In this movie, we see Giyu grow even further during battle. Watching that unfold moved me deeply. At the same time, the scene reveals how harsh this battle truly is.”

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

He praised the anime film, “Between the depiction of their breathing techniques and the beauty of the animation, there were moments where I was simply awestruck by the intensity and artistry. The fight felt like something beyond human limits. I was literally gripping my hands as I watched.”

The team up between Giyu and Tanjiro is one of the biggest highlights of the entire arc. Unlike the Mount Natagumo Arc where Giyu was protecting Tanjiro and Nezuko, the Infinity Castle Arc highlights the protaginist’s growth. Tanjiro is now able to fight alongside Giyu, as equals, instead of falling back behind him. Their opponent has one of the most devastating powers in the series, so the two push each other even further and tap into the powers they never knew they had.

H/T: Oricon