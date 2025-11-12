Demon Slayer’s Darkest Twist Suggets the Ubuyashiki Family May Not Be So Noble After All

The world of Demon Slayer is twisted and broken, with countless people suffering at the hands of flesh-eating demons. These monsters have unbelievable physical strength, they regenerate almost instantly, and some can even use magical powers called the Blood Demon Art. These demons actively seek out new targets at night, and it’s worse that they don’t die until certain conditions are met. This is why the Demon Slayer Corps, which was founded by the Ubuyashiki Family over 1,000 years ago, works diligently to protect innocent people from the terror of these demons. The Corps is a broadly structured organization that works in the shadows, and its deeds don’t see the light of day.

However, the members, not just the Demon Slayers but even the Kakushi, are mostly those who have lost their friends and family. This is all the more reason they work towards a better future, so others won’t have to go through the horror of watching the people they care about get brutally murdered in front of them. While the members of the Ubuyashiki Family aren’t skilled in combat, they provide all kinds of support to the Slayers, including handsome compensation. They have always been painted as heroes of the series, but is there any truth to this?

Demon Slayer’s Ubuyashiki Family Conducted a Brutal Final Selection Exam

There’s no denying that Kagaya Ubuyashiki genuinely loved the Corps members, often referring to them as his children. Even with his frail body, he would visit the graves of each member who sacrificed their lives during battle. However, there’s one thing the series fails to properly address, and it’s the brutality of the Final Selection Exam, which allowed dozens of examinees to die each year, and most of them were even teenagers, which makes this situation even more horrifying.

The entire exam was based on the concept of choosing the examinee who survives in the forest filled with demons, but it was far too brutal for anyone with no experience in real-life combat. The purpose of the exam was to show everyone how terrifying demons are and what it really takes to fight them. Demon Slayers often die during missions, and the casualties are far too many to count. However, it’s still ridiculous that an organization that works to protect the innocent would voluntarily throw young people into the pits of hell when their deaths could’ve been easily avoided.

Conducting an exam for one week while giving them no provisions or means to escape highlights how little the Ubuyashiki family or the Corps thought about the lives of fellow human beings. Once the participants were inside the forest, they weren’t able to forfeit halfway since the exam didn’t place any high-ranking Demon Slayers as supervisors. The Corps doesn’t care if the examinees survive or if they get tortured to death.

The Hand Demon Should’ve Been Killed by the Corps Long Ago

Furthermore, the entire situation about the Hand Demon that killed Sabito was just too odd, and it will always stick out like a sore thumb. The demon was too powerful for even the experienced Slayers to defeat, and he killed countless examinees over the years, targeting Sakonji Urokodaki’s students in particular. The demon’s goals were too clear and should’ve been stopped long ago. Even after someone as talented as Sabito died and Giyu barely survived the ordeal, no one thought to kill the Hand Demon to keep the casualties to a minimum.

Thanks to his ability to predict the future, Kagaya Ubuyashiki is always aware of everything that’s happening around him, including the fact that Tanjiro met Tamayo. The ability isn’t limited only to Kagaya, but it’s something that all the heads of the Demon Slayer Corps possess. It’s unthinkable that someone like him didn’t know anything about the Hand Demon and just allowed innocent children to be slaughtered only because they wanted to join the Corps.

This just means that the Corps doesn’t care what kind of demons are trapped inside the forest that the young participants will be forced to face off against. Not only that, but the way the series simply glosses over such a thing is just too odd and perhaps one of the most disappointing aspects of the story. Demon Slayer is a dark fantasy, which explains why major parts of the story need to be horrifying and devastating, but the Final Selection Exam is one thing that can’t be justified, no matter what.

