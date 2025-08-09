Dandadan Adds Back to the Future Moment in a Scene Fans May Have Missed

Dandadan Season 2 continues to release new episodes every Thursday, surprising fans with fresh twists in nearly every installment. The latest arc, centered on the Evil Eye spirit inhabiting Jiji’s body, has been particularly intense due to the constant threat of the spirit taking over and wreaking havoc. To prevent this, the main cast has been taking continuous precautions, though without much progress. As a result, Momo’s grandmother, Seiko, suggests that their best option now is to exorcise the Evil Eye from him. For this plan, Seiko hires outsiders, revealed to be a rock band called Hayashi, who, despite being unable to see the evil spirits, possess a song capable of exorcising them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What followed was truly jaw-dropping, as the anime expanded a moment from the manga that originally concluded in just five pages into a four-minute sequence. While the original rock song, Hunting Soul, with separate Japanese and English dub versions using lead vocals of the renowned rock bands, exceeded fan expectations, an earlier scene in the episode may have gone unnoticed by some viewers. The moment when Hayashi begins their setup mirrors the opening sequence of the 1985 classic film Back to the Future, where Marty McFly prepares to play a song.

Science Saru Incorporates the Opening Sequence From Back to the Future in Latest Dandadan Episode

Huge reference to "Back to the Future" in "DanDaDan" episode 18. pic.twitter.com/LS43hkpF6y — Catsuka (@catsuka) August 7, 2025

Science Saru, the studio bringing Yukino Tatsu’s manga to life through its anime adaptation, has been adding special touches to elevate the source material. In its latest effort to make a moment stand out, the episode includes a subtle nod to the classic Back to the Future. Just before the Hayashi Band performs their exorcism song, they begin setting up their instruments. This simple moment is given close attention, with the sonic wave sound effect gradually building as the setup nears completion. Fans of Back to the Future quickly noticed the similarity to the opening sequence of the first movie, where Marty McFly sets up various instruments in a scene strikingly similar to what is presented in the latest Dandadan episode.

The scenes even mirror details such as the names on certain instruments and the shiny highlight on the guitar pick before it strikes the strings. Though fans didn’t expect to see such an unusual reference, it has been warmly received. This not only shows Science Saru’s dedication to crafting Dandadan with distinctive elements but also highlights the team’s deep familiarity with pop culture and willingness to enhance scenes with nods to iconic franchises. It’s not the first time such a reference has appeared; earlier episodes have incorporated moments like the final act of the William Tell Overture, suggesting that Dandadan will continue drawing inspiration from popular culture in upcoming episodes, much to the delight of fans following its immersive plot.