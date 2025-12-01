Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Shares New Look At Season 3 Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is all set for its return on January 9th, 2026, as the story will continue after the brutal Shibuya Incident Arc. The promotions of the anime’s return are in full swing, and MAPPA even released a special film, Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution, to hype up the anime. The film features a special recap of the Shibuya Incident Arc and the first two episodes of the upcoming season. Apart from this, the Jump GIGA Winter 2026 preview also includes a special illustration of the Season 3 characters by creator Gege Akutami. Using his bold and raw art style, the creator shares new looks for Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Yuta Okkotsu, Maki Zenin, Choso, and Naoya Zenin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All these characters will appear in the anime before the Culling Game Arc commences. The Winter 2026 issue is scheduled to be released on January 5th, 2026, based on Japanese time. Jujutsu Kaisen has only appeared in GIGA four times, usually to promote the anime or the manga, depending on the timeline. The last time JJK got a feature in the magazine was in the Summer 2024 issue, right around the same time the manga was reaching its conclusion. GIGA covers drawn by Akutami are always well-loved among fans, and this time is no different. The preview was shared by @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information regarding all kinds of updates on Shonen Jump series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Will Feature The Aftermath of The Shibuya Incident Before the Culling Game

Jump GIGA 2026 WINTER Preview in Issue #1 2026.



Jujutsu Kaisen will be on the Cover, Black Clover will receive the Lead Color Page, and Morihiro Hayashi (Star of Beethoven) will publish a new one-shot titled 'Tokyo PUNK LR'.



The issue will be out on January 5th, 2026. pic.twitter.com/jT9b6IUVdH — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) November 30, 2025

Although the third season is being promoted as Culling Game Part 1, the anime will first adapt Itadori’s Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before commencing the battle royale. Gege’s choice of characters in the upcoming GIGA issue is also because of the fact that they will be at the center of the chaos, while the series focuses on how the Shibuya Incident impacted the Jujutsu world. Naoya Zenin, the youngest son of the clan head, will be making his debut as a minor antagonist who is after Yuji’s life. Additionally, the trailer already teased an intense fight between Yuta and Yuji, as Choso will side with his brother, trying to protect him from the special-grade sorcerer.

Yuta was already powerful during the prequel film, but his growth over the past year has been astounding. Additionally, Megumi will make his first appearance after a massive blunder when he summoned Mahoraga in a moment of desperation. Due to his mistake, Sukuna ended up fighting the Shikigami, which resulted in the deaths of thousands of people. Finally, the anime will also reveal the status of Maki Zenin, who was burned by Jogo after fighting Dagon during the Shibuya Incident.

The illustration already gives fans a general idea that her character design has changed a lot since then, and most fans are already familiar with how she’s expected to look. You can catch up with the first two seasons and the prequel film of the anime on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, the latest film will premiere in the U.S. on December 5th, 2025, so don’t forget to grab tickets at your nearest theaters.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





