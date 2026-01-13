Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is Set to Surpass Every Anime in 2026 (And One Detail Proves It)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 finally began airing on January 8, 2026, and its two-episode premiere, packed with intricate details, immediately proved that the season is going above and beyond expectations. The quality of these opening episodes felt remarkably refined, which was expected given that they were originally designed for theatrical viewing as part of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen movie. However, just how impressive they were only became fully apparent once they began streaming, allowing fans to dissect them frame by frame.

While the opening song of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was already mesmerizing and hinted at the studio’s extra care, it was the thematic details within a specific sequence that truly highlighted Studio MAPPA’s attention this season. The opening scene of the first episode shows Yuta catching up to Yuji and pinning him down with a blade pointed at his face. As noted by fan @Takemylovebeam on X, this sequence takes place on a theater stage, a magnificent detail that gains deeper meaning when considering that Yuta’s true intention was never to kill Yuji, but to put on an act for the higher-ups of the Jujutu Sorcerers, who wanted Yuji dead.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Is Going Above and Beyond in Quality and Detail

Image courtesy of MAPPA

In the final moments of the second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, it is revealed that Yuta’s true intentions were never to kill Yuji, but to fulfill his promise to Gojo and protect him in Gojo’s absence. However, to do so, Yuta had to put on an act for the higher-ups, as he had also made a binding vow to kill Yuji. This reinforces the idea that Yuta needed to convincingly play his role in order to save Yuji. As a result, the opening sequence of the season, featuring Yuta subduing Yuji on a theater stage and ending with a shower of Cursed Spirit’s blood, makes it clear that this season of Jujutsu Kaisen is not only delivering exceptional quality, but is also going above and beyond with thematic details that elevate the experience to an entirely different level.

This is not the only instance where the brilliance of Studio MAPPA’s adaptation shines through. The final moments of the second episode also reveal Tengen, whose voice matches that of the anime’s narrator, adding a new layer of meaning to the character. Since Tengen is regarded as an entity existing on a higher plane among sorcerers, almost like an observer, sharing the narrator’s voice subtly suggests that Tengen has always been present, aware of everyone’s actions, much like a god-like sorcerer. These understated details throughout Jujutsu Kaisen continue to highlight the strength of this season’s adaptation, and if this level of execution continues, nothing will stop Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 from emerging as the best anime of 2026, surpassing all others.

