Jujutsu Kaisen Epilogue Still Leaves One Big Question Unanswered

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga ending has been controversial because of several unanswered questions. The story concludes in Chapter 271, which isn’t necessarily bad, but it fails to explore some major plot points such as Yuji’s Domain Expansion, Sukuna’s past, and more. The manga will release its final Volumes 29 and 30 simultaneously on December 25, 2024. This release date is only for the Japanese version as the English copies will be released a few months later. It usually takes a while for a manga to get translated and licensed so it can be sold internationally.

Regardless, the Japanese version tells us a lot of details about the epilogue. The final pages center around Nobara, Yuko, Panda, and Uraume. The choice of characters isn’t what you’d expect from the final pages of the series, and it could be disappointing since we can’t see Gojo, Megumi, Yuta, or other popular characters for the last time in the story. However, Gege Akutami likely chose these characters because they’ve been neglected up till now because of the fast pacing. Panda’s epilogue in Jujutsu Kaisen tells us about the Gojo clan but it doesn’t answer one major question about Yuta Okkotsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Epilogue Doesn’t Reveal Yuta’s Wife

Panda’s epilogue takes place in the year 2080. Since he doesn’t have a human body, he can live on for decades, or even centuries. It’s kind of lonely when you think about how his friends grow old and die one by one while time stands still for him. In the epilogue, we find out he lost his independent control function in November 2018. In October 2035, he completely lost activity and was registered in Gojo family storage. Even so, he will show movements sometimes, proving he still has consciousness left. After Gojo’s death, Yuta took over as the acting head of the clan. He had more than enough skills to prove himself worthy of that position.

After the final battle, no sorcerer was remotely close to Yuta’s skills. He’s the only surviving special-grade sorcerer and he’s been called second only to Satoru Gojo. The epilogue doesn’t reveal if Yuta is alive. We see his grandchildren visiting Panda, while the latter thinks the kids are too loud. However, the major question is: Who is Yuta’s wife in Jujutsu Kaisen? Fans collectively agree it has to be Maki, and even see some sort of resemblance in the children. However, the author doesn’t specifically answer anything about his wife, leaving this question up for speculation.

YutaMaki Is a Popular Ship Since the Prequel Movie

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 centers around Yuta’s struggles after losing his childhood love Rika Orimoto in a car accident. Unaware of his monstrous powers, he unintentionally curses her when he asks her not to leave him. Hence, Rika transforms into a special-grade apparition and sticks to Yuta’s side. Yuta later joins Jujutsu Tech High School thanks to Gojo, and learns to control his powers. He later finds out the cause behind the curse and swears to free Rika. The film shows his high-school life with Maki Zenin, Panda, and Toge Inumaki.

Panda notices the chemistry between Yuta and Maki and realizes the girl has a crush on Yuta. Aside from the movie, the two are often shown together in the manga, cover art, and even the official illustrations. This is probably why fans didn’t think the two would end up together. Unfortunately, nothing is set in stone until the author confirms it. Since it was an epilogue, there won’t be any extra content later so this Jujutsu Kaisen question may forever be unanswered.