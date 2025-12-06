Jujutsu Kaisen’s Return Hints at an Upcoming Character Fans Will Love

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Execution.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jujutsu Kaisen is back for Season 3, beginning with the cinematic release of Jujutsu Kaisen Execution. The film consists of three episodes: the first is a recap of the Shibuya Incident Arc, while the second and third are brand-new episodes that pick up directly where Season 2 ended, serving as a bridge between seasons and setting the stage for the highly anticipated Culling Games arc. During Jujutsu Kaisen Execution, eagle-eyed anime fans and manga readers alike can catch a subtle yet significant reference: a fleeting mention of Kinji Hakari. For anime-only viewers, this name might ring a bell, as Hakari was briefly mentioned in Season 1 as a third year at Jujutsu High. However, for those in the know, this namedrop from Saturo Gojo signals the upcoming arrival of a character who is bound to become an instant fan favorite. Hakari brings both talent and much-needed levity to the series, embodying a refreshing blend of swagger, power, and a fiercely independent spirit unlike anything Jujutsu Kaisen has seen before.

Hakari’s looming introduction in the Culling Games is set to bring new energy to the table and deepen the web of relationships and power dynamics within the Jujutsu world.

Hakari’s Powers Stand Out, Even Among the Most Talented Sorcerers

The first (and only) mention of Hakari is Jujutsu Kaisen Execution takes place in the past when Gojo was visiting Yuta Okkotsu during Yuta’s mission abroad in Africa. Gojo, sensing that something devastating is coming, asks Yuta to take care of the rest of the students, particularly Yuji Itadori. However, Gojo clarifies that Yuta doesn’t need to worry about Hakari because Hakari can handle himself. This statement from the strongest sorcerer speaks volumes about Hakari’s power and self-reliance, even though he has not once been shown in action on screen. This offhand comment instantly paints Hakari as someone even the famous (or infamous) Satoru Gojo respects and trusts.

For anime-only viewers, it is easy to miss the connection between this reference and the one made in passing early in Season 1. Regardless, the fact that Gojo is so unworried about Hakari shrouds him in an air of mystery and anticipation. Who is this Hakari, and what makes him so capable that Gojo would place such strong faith in him? This carefully planted seed of intrigue is characteristic of Gege Akutami’s masterful storytelling, slowly unveiling key players who will later play major roles in upcoming arcs.

Hakari’s personality is very different from some of the more stoic sorcerers, such as Nanami and Maki, and the more overtly heroic characters, like Yuji and Gojo. Hakari is carefree, rebellious, and driven by his own sense of justice, or in his case, opportunity. This charmingly roguish persona, combined with strength as arguably the best Grade-1 sorcerers, all come together to create a character that is unique in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The true magnetism behind Hakari, however, lies in his incredibly one-of-a-kind and essentially unbeatable domain expansion. While domain expansions typically give the user an advantage in combat, Hakari’s revolves solely around chance and probability, earning its name in spades: “Idle Death Gamble.” When Harkari uses Idle Death Gamble, his ultimate goal is to hit a jackpot in a pachinko-style game. If he does so, Hakari then unlocks unlimited cursed energy for only four minutes and eleven seconds. However, during those four minutes and eleven seconds, Hakari is unkillable, as he can temporarily use Reverse Cursed Technique to instantly heal himself—an ability he does not innately possess, like Satoru Gojo or Yuta Okkotsu.

This approach to fighting sets him apart from nearly every other sorcerer and guarantees that his fights will be some of the most visually spectacular and strategically important in the series. Hakari’s fights are less about brute force and more about outmaneuvering opponents through sheer statistical advantage and opportunity—a fresh take that, along with his charm, will undoubtedly solidify his place as a fan favorite.

Hakari’s Role in the Culling Games is Central

Hakair’s name drop in Jujutsu Kaisen Execution is not merely a throwaway line; it’s a direct foreshadowing of his participation in the Culling Games arc. At the end of Execution, the stage is set for the characters we already know and love to enter this deadly, high-stakes tournament set up by Kenjaku. However, this arc also sees the introduction of many new, powerful players, with Hakari positioned to be one of the most important, especially after years of buildup. The Culling Games demand sorcerers who are not only strong but also adaptable, cunning, and willing to push the boundaries of conventional jujutsu. Hakari, with his unorthodox technique and independent streak, fits this description perfectly. His relationship with established characters like Yuji, Megumi, and Yuta within the chaotic arena of the Culling Games is bound to shift the established dynamics and forge new alliances (or rivalries).

Furthermore, Hakari’s unique perspective on sorcery, which is frequently at odds with the conservative higher-ups, is very reminiscent of the now-absent Gojo, as Hakari frequently challenges the status quo. With Gojo sealed in the Prison Realm, it is now up to his students to uphold his legacy; students like Hakari, Yuta, Megumi, and Maki, who share Gojo’s desire for a better world free from the machinations and politics of outdated leaders.

The anticipation surrounding Hakari’s official debut is one of the most exciting parts to look forward to in Season 3, as fans eagerly await the full reveal of his character design, his extraordinary abilities brought to life in animation, and the impact he is destined to have on the future of Jujutsu Kaisen. The stage is set for Hakari to not only meet but exceed the high expectations to which Gojo hinted, cementing his place as a beloved and unforgettable character.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!