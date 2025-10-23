Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sequel May Have Just Revealed When It Will End

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel to Gege Akutami’s magnum opus, began a couple of months after a surprise announcement. When it was revealed that the upcoming manga would serve as a sequel to the original Jujutsu Kaisen, it was also confirmed that this installment would be a short series with a decent run unless canceled by the publisher. Given the strong reception the series has received over its seven chapters, it’s safe to say the manga won’t be canceled and will end naturally. However, it remains a short spin-off, and the narrative has noticeably picked up pace.

The latest chapter may have also included a hint about when the manga will end. Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 7, titled “The Robbed,” features Yuka Okkotsu and Maru’s brother, Cross, having a conversation after Yuka realizes who she is spending time with. A twist is revealed when Yuka, the female protagonist, learns she has only six months left to live. During her visit to the doctor, it’s noted that the current month in the manga’s timeline is also October. Considering that manga artists often include subtle easter eggs, this alignment may suggest that, with Yuka having six months left, the series itself could also conclude in six months.

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Sequel May Conclude by March or April 2026

Gege Akutami has done their best to align the series’ timeline with real time, as Jujutsu Kaisen originally takes place in 2018, the year the series began. While it’s impossible to perfectly align the sequel with the present, given that it’s set in the future, the matching months suggest that the story is running as parallel to the real timeline as possible. The main factor indicating that the manga might end in six months from October is that it was confirmed to be a short series. By the end of March or the start of April, if the manga continues without major breaks, it will have accumulated around 30 chapters.

Considering the original Jujutsu Kaisen series concluded with 271 chapters, a short sequel with roughly 10% of that content would be a reasonable run. While this small detail doesn’t definitively confirm when the manga will end, the narrative itself hints that it’s nearing its climactic arc. With tensions rising between the Simurians and humans and Yuka, the female protagonist, having only six months left to live, the series appears to be approaching its peak. Though the manga could extend beyond April next year, it’s expected to conclude before completing a full year of serialization, as Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel is indeed a short series, and an official ending announcement could come at any time.

