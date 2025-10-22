Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel May Have Just Set the Stage for the Series’ Biggest Rematch

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo, the sequel to Gege Akutami’s magnum opus, is steadily progressing its narrative, and in a surprising new twist, the series may have just set up the biggest rematch it could have drawn from the original. As a direct continuation of the original story, set nearly seven decades later, fans have long expected some direct connection to the events and characters of the first series. Among the many familiar names, after learning the fate of Yuta and Maki, fans were naturally curious about the original protagonist, Yuji Itadori, wondering whether he might appear or if his fate would finally be revealed. Fortunately, Chapter 6 of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo hints that Yuji continued his life as a sorcerer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the battle against an elderly curse user, after Maru intimidates him with his power, the old man reveals that he is remembered for a past fight against a sorcerer, whose silhouette unmistakably resembles Yuji. This moment suggested that Yuji indeed lived on as a sorcerer. However, the latest chapter takes things even further, revealing that Mahito, Yuji’s archenemy and arguably the original series’s greatest villain, is also alive and waiting for him. With Mahito’s apparent return and Yuji’s death still unconfirmed, fans may finally witness their long-awaited confrontation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Brings Back the Series’ Main Hero and an Original Villain, Hinting at Their Rematch

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 7, “The Robbed,” features Mahito’s visage appearing in what seems to be Tsurugi Okkotsu’s dream before he wakes up in the hospital. Mahito’s sudden appearance might seem unusual, but as a cursed spirit born from humanity’s negative emotions, it has always been possible for him to be reborn. This latest appearance strongly suggests that Mahito is indeed back, or at least on the verge of returning.

Meanwhile, with the series confirming that Yuji continued his life as a sorcerer and became a legendary figure, yet with no confirmation of his death, his reappearance also seems likely, especially to once again face Mahito, fulfilling the promise he made to him. When Yuji and Todo, one of the most iconic duos in Jujutsu Kaisen and Shonen Jump history, defeated Mahito, Yuji vowed to the dying villain that even if Mahito were reborn as a curse, he would return to defeat him again.

This setup makes the potential rematch entirely natural. Even though Yuji would now be over 80 years old, his unique body suggests he could still fight, with only slight effects of age dulling his prime, creating a perfect matchup if Mahito truly returns. In its recent chapters, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo has shown remarkable narrative progression, and as a short spinoff series, it could captivate long-time fans with powerful callbacks to the original. A rematch between Yuji and Mahito would undoubtedly be its most exciting payoff yet.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!