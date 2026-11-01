Major Shonen Jump Creator Returns With New Series After 12 Years & It’s a Perfect Comeback

A major creator from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has returned to Shueisha’s Jump releases with a new manga release after 12 long years, and it’s a perfect comeback for the dark fantasy creator. Shonen Jump‘s various magazines have seen some of the most notable creators from the past return for new projects in the past few years. While some creators are returning for new sequels or continuations, there are others who have kicked off a whole new story instead like Norihiro Yagi, the creator behind Claymore and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Norhiro Yagi was last seen in the pages of one of Shueisha’s magazines with the release of Claymore from 2001 to 2014. While the classic series has since disappeared due to its lack of new physical release or easily accessible anime following its removal from streaming platforms, Yagi has returned with the start of a new manga series with Shueisha’s Jump+ app. Titled Bartlet Fairy Basslet (which you can find for free here with Viz Media), it’s already looking to be a dark fantasy series fans will want to keep reading.

Claymore Creator Bartlet Fairy Basslet Debuts With Shonen Jump

Claymore creator Yagi Norihiro returns with a new dark fantasy series!



Meet Brunhilde, the legendary heroine who put a stop to a decade of war after defeating her sworn enemy Luchsnase! But what should have been the end of this tale is only the beginning…



Read Bartlet Fairy… pic.twitter.com/rTvPZkzWbj — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) November 1, 2026

Bartlet Fairy Basslet will seem a bit familiar to Claymore fans or those who have been following Yagi’s previous one-shot manga attempts, but it’s yet another dark fantasy world. Though it starts out in a much more grounded way, however, as two kingdoms have been in the midst of war for many years. Brunhilde is a Knight Captain who manages to deal the final blow to her greatest enemy to end the long war, but seemingly loses her own life in the process. Only to then find herself waking up in a strange land filled with monsters.

When Brunhilde rescues some young children from a monster, she discovers she’s still alive and in a world filled with magic. But rather than being transported to another world, it turns out she’s in her own world thousands of years after her fateful battle, and now the series will see her in the wake of such a reveal. It’s the start to a whole new kind of fantasy, and that makes it all the more intriguing considering how big of a hit Claymore was during its own peak. Even if it’s tough to revisit after all these years.

Claymore Was a True Shonen Jump Classic

Shueisha

Claymore doesn’t really get as much love as some of the other Shonen Jump hits also running at the same time it did, and unfortunately it’s been the same as the anime has been lost to time at least when it comes to potential legal streaming options for those who wanted to check it out. It’s a dark fantasy series that would be a perfect fit for a potential remake like we have seen for other long gone Shonen Jump hits lately, and would likely find a whole new audience who love those types of stories.

But thankfully with this new manga series now starting out its own run, there’s a chance that Norihiro Yagi will have much better luck with Shonen Jump this time around. It’s been quite a while since Yagi has worked with Shueisha on a long series, so we’ll just have to see how it works out with each new chapter. What do you think of Bartlet Fairy Basslet‘s debut chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!