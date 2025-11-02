My Hero Academia Final Season Confirms How It Will End (And It’s a Bittersweet Ending for the Main Hero)

My Hero Academia’s eighth and final season is currently airing, with five episodes released so far, leaving only seven more to conclude the anime’s decade-long journey. The first four episodes focused on Katsuki Bakugo’s revival from death and his battle against All For One, bringing an end to the decades-old mastermind. The narrative has now shifted entirely to the final fight between the main hero, Izuku Midoriya (Deku), and the ultimate villain, Shigaraki. The latest episode, Episode 164 titled “History’s Greatest Villain,” centers on Deku, guided by the voices of the previous One For All users, as he confronts Shigaraki in this climactic battle.

Almost immediately, Shigaraki overpowers Deku and steals one of the hero’s most crucial quirks, Danger Sense. Using this power, Shigaraki gains the upper hand and reveals his true goal: to destroy the nation, planning to collapse Mount Fuji with his quirk. As Deku struggles to keep up with Shigaraki’s relentless attacks, the second One For All user, Kudo, proposes a risky plan. After learning that Star and Stripe had cracked the mental barrier inside Shigaraki, making it evident that a tormented child still exists within him, Kudo and the others decide to forcefully transfer the One For All quirks. Their intent is to widen that mental crack and save Shigaraki, even if it means Deku will lose his powers in the process.

My Hero Academia Reveals Deku’s Risky Plan to Defeat Shigaraki

The latest episode made it clear that even with all his power, Deku has no way to defeat Shigaraki. Shigaraki’s regeneration renders even Deku’s most powerful attacks useless, and Deku’s constant desire to save Shigaraki holds him back further. This is why, with Star and Stripe already having created a mental crack that cannot regenerate, Kudo’s plan has been set in motion with everyone’s agreement. The plan begins with Deku forcefully transferring Kudo’s Gearshift quirk, infused with One For All, to widen that mental crack. Though not foolproof, this risky strategy is currently Deku’s best option.

Passing the Gearshift quirk will free Deku from the quirk’s heavy recoil that leaves his body immobile. Moreover, if Shigaraki receives and uses the quirk, he will experience the same backlash, leaving him vulnerable. While the plan is undeniably risky, it shows promise. Star and Stripe proved this concept when she manipulated her quirk before Shigaraki stole it. Since One For All’s essence lies in the transfer of quirks, Deku’s plan is likely to succeed. However, for the main hero who has nurtured and elevated the legacy of One For All, it also implies that Deku will once again become quirkless after the battle ends.

My Hero Academia and Deku’s Ending Is Something Poetic

My Hero Academia’s protagonist was introduced as a quirkless boy, and with the series built around a world of powers, it was intriguing to see how Deku would rise as the lead. However, when he obtained the most powerful quirk just two episodes later, it initially broke some of that intrigue. Yet, Deku’s pure-hearted nature proved that he truly deserved this power more than anyone else in the My Hero Academia universe. As he faced countless villains while embodying the essence of a true hero and mastering One For All, he became the emotional core of the series. With All Might, his idol, hero, and mentor, passing the quirk to him, the gesture carried a profound significance.

This is what makes Deku’s decision to let go of his greatest treasure so bittersweet. It perfectly aligns with his selfless nature, as he has always placed others before himself. Since One For All itself embodies the spirit of giving, Deku defeating Shigaraki by sacrificing his quirk feels deeply poetic and serves as the most fitting conclusion Kohei Horikoshi could have written for this inspiring story. However, it also suggests that Deku will once again become quirkless after the battle.

Though this presents a bittersweet ending for a shonen protagonist, since most heroes of the genre end up as the strongest, Deku’s journey was never about power. His story has always symbolized change, inspiring others to rise and keep fighting instead of carrying the entire burden himself. If My Hero Academia concludes with Deku becoming quirkless once more, it may seem unfair on the surface, but it will perfectly capture the essence of the series: selflessness, resilience, and the enduring spirit of heroism, delivering one of the most heartfelt endings ever seen in a shonen story.

