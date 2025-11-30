My Hero Academia Finale Reveals a Surprising Villain Who Survived the Battle (And His Fate)

My Hero Academia’s finale season has entered its epilogue with the latest episode, beginning with the revelation that a surprising villain survived the final battle and what his fate is now. The final confrontation featured numerous major villains led by Shigaraki Tomura and the League of Villains, each posing a significant threat and shaping the narrative in major ways. As their battles unfolded, it appeared that only one major villain, Spinner, the heteromorph, had survived, as he was apprehended while Shigaraki, Dabi, and Toga all seemed to have perished.

However, the latest episode reveals that the tragic villain Dabi, or Toya Todoroki, actually survived. My Hero Academia Episode 168, titled “Epilogue, The Hellish Todoroki Family: Final,” shows the entire Todoroki family gathered as it’s disclosed that Toya, the eldest son, lived through the battle. He is now kept under strict medical supervision and heavy restraints, able to speak only a few minutes each day. While this confirms Dabi is alive, it’s clear he won’t be for long. In the limited time he has left, Endeavor vows to bear his son’s hatred and finally acknowledge the existence that Toya had always longed for.

My Hero Academia Epilogue Unveils a Tragic Villain Still Alive

Dabi’s existence as a villain was undeniably shaped by his father, Endeavor, who always wanted a son capable of surpassing him in firepower and becoming greater than All Might. Dabi’s childhood desire to meet his father’s expectations, despite lacking the potential, pushed him down a dark path and ultimately turned him into a tragic villain. His final fight, as the entire family comes together to take responsibility, underscores how each member feels accountable for how his fate unfolded. This is why they all gather to meet Dabi after the battle, accepting their roles in the past and beginning to heal old wounds.

Naturally, Endeavor, the primary cause behind his son’s downfall, takes full responsibility. Now missing his right hand and confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life, he tells Dabi that he will no longer continue as a hero. Instead, he vows to spend the remainder of his life apologizing for his past sins and atoning without expecting anything in return, accepting whatever hatred his family or anyone else directs at him.

The surprising reveal that Dabi survived may not have seemed necessary, but it serves as an important step in closing the Todoroki family’s journey and Endeavor’s redemption arc. While nothing can fully make up for what he did to his family, this moment marks a small step toward healing. With Shoto asking Toya for his favorite food and Toya responding, it symbolizes the beginning of that process, imperfect, but enough to guide the once “hellish” Todoroki family toward something closer to normalcy. My Hero Academia’s finale will conclude in two episodes, and the ending is off to a strong start by giving proper closure to one of its most tragic villains and the characters affected by him.

