My Hero Academia Might Conclude Without Showing Its True Ending

My Hero Academia, with its latest episode, Episode 167 titled “Izuku Midoriya Rising,” concludes the final battle of the series against All For One. Deku, the main hero, prevails in the fight thanks to the support of others, ending the villain’s decades-long tyranny. Now that the final battle has concluded, the series will close the narrative with an epilogue starting in the next episode, spanning the remaining three episodes. In total, seven chapters from the source material are still left to be adapted.

With only three episodes remaining, there should be no issue adapting the epilogue as it appears in the manga. However, the series also released additional bonus chapters after the manga’s conclusion, two in total. These chapters have proven vital to the story, helping deliver a conclusion fans didn’t know they wanted. While manga readers have been hoping the anime would incorporate this bonus material, the final episode currently has no indication of being extended in length. As a result, it seems unlikely the anime will cover these special chapters, which many consider the true ending.

My Hero Academia May Conclude Without Incorporating the Bonus Content

The author of My Hero Academia released an additional chapter with the final volume of the manga titled “No More,” exploring the lives of the U.A. Class 1-A students eight years after the final battle against All For One. This bonus content shows the characters reuniting to celebrate Shoto Todoroki’s promotion to second place on the Japanese Billboard Chart. Within this short chapter, several moments further reveal the group’s dynamic and hint at relationships fans had long hoped to see.

The chapter also highlights how Deku is enjoying his life as a hero with the help of support items, and with no looming crises, he is ready to explore other aspects of life, especially with Uraraka, something fans were eager to witness. This bonus chapter reinforces that the former U.A. students, now adults, are still normal people, giving a more humanizing look at their lives.

Meanwhile, the author also released a small additional chapter in a special one-shot, My Hero Academia: Ultra Age – The Final Fan Book, which revealed new details as well. One major complaint fans had after the manga ended was how Deku never received a hero rank on the Hero Chart, and this chapter finally fulfills that wish, giving Deku the recognition he deserved. Many fans now view this as the true ending of My Hero Academia, and with how the final season is progressing, it seems likely the anime will end without incorporating these special chapters.

