My Hero Academia Bids a Heartwrenching Farewell to Its Greatest Villain

The end of an era is upon us as My Hero Academia‘s anime enters its epilogue after the latest episode. The manga series by Kohei Horikoshi ended its ten years of serialization last year, and the anime will wrap up the story in just three episodes. The anime premiered its highly anticipated final season in October as part of the Fall 2025 lineup, and it continues to surprise fans with its breathtaking animation as the final battle grows more intense. The story reaches a bittersweet conclusion with an epilogue following the long and brutal war against the villains being over. Tomura Shigaraki has been a crucial villain in the series since the first season, even before the introduction of All For One.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the years, Tomura has slowly become one of the best villains in recent times, overshadowing even the overarching antagonist, All For One, the one who orchestrated all the problems in the superhuman society. In one of the most beautifully animated episodes in the series’ history, the story bids farewell to the villain before commencing a new beginning as the hero society picks itself up from the bottom and rebuilds the world, instilling hope for a better future.

My Hero Academia Gives Tomura a Heartwrenching Conclusion Before Commencing the Epilogue

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

As a child who lost everything after being unable to control his Quirk, Tomura was left with nothing before All For One reached out to him. The villain raised him to be the heir of the organization and even planned to take over Tomura’s body when the time was right. Despite his evil actions throughout the series, Tomura ended up becoming a victim of All For One’s evil actions. All For One finally put his plan into motion during the war and eventually lost thanks to the combined efforts and sacrifices of the heroes.

Tomura, who was taken advantage of throughout his life, also met his end when his unstable body was pushed to the limits due to All For One’s reckless actions. However, even though he died, Deku’s efforts to save Tomura weren’t in vain since the hero managed to save his soul. Tomura accepted his true self and understood that he had been a victim of his own circumstances. He willingly accepted Deku’s help and contributed to All For One’s defeat in a final act of heroism.

He reclaimed his body from his so-called master and helped Deku destroy the vestige of the evil incarnate. Tomura’s tragic ending concludes the brutal war that broke apart the superhuman society. As the preview of the final season’s Episode 9 suggests, the anime will enter its epilogue for the remainder of the season, following the aftermath of the war.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!