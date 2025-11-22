My Hero Academia Creator Says Goodbye to Major Character After Anime’s Most Important Episode

The battle between Izuku Midoriya and Shigaraki has ended in My Hero Academia, and with it, the anime adaptation is only a handful of episodes away from bringing its story to a close. Hitting the small screen in 2016, the hard-hitting superhero shonen has spent years becoming one of the biggest anime series in the world. To celebrate the end of the battle between Class 1-A and the Paranormal Liberation Front, series creator Kohei Horikoshi has shared a special surprise for fans as one character dies and another gets ready for a new phase of their lives.

Warning. If you have yet to see the latest episode of My Hero Academia’s anime, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into spoiler territory. With Deku banking everything on a final gambit to eliminate All For One, invading Shigaraki’s mind with the avatars of One For All, things have changed in the final confrontation. All For One has overtaken the mind of Shigaraki and changed his protege’s mind to ring in a new age of darkness. Luckily, Midoriya gets a little help from his friends, uniting once again to fight back for the villainous force. With Shigaraki and Deku teaming up to defeat All For One, the demon lord is killed, killing the decaying young villain’s body in the process. To celebrate the achievements of the young hero and villain alike, Horikoshi has shared new art for both anime figures who had a major impact on the shonen world.

The Future of UA

While the fight against Shigaraki and All For One has officially ended, this doesn’t mean that My Hero Academia’s anime has done the same. Anime fans are officially entering the “epilogue” phase of the series, and without going into spoiler territory, expect some major episodes to explore the aftermath of this titanic tussle. For those who didn’t follow the original manga series, you might be surprised to see just how far into the future Horikoshi decided to explore the lives of your favorite anime heroes. Luckily, even when the anime officially ends later this year, this doesn’t mean that Horikoshi’s universe is doing the same.

Next year, the second season of the spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, will arrive, bringing back the likes of Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckle Duster. Considering how much territory is left to animate from this side story, it could receive seasons past season two. On the movie side, the shonen franchise hasn’t confirmed that its latest theatrical offering, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, is its last. This means that we could see Studio BONES return to document adventures that took place following the end of All For One, as the heroes are still very much fighting crime past the big battle to cap off the series. It’s hard to overstate the impact of UA Academy on the anime world and we hope to see it make a comeback in numerous ways moving forward.

