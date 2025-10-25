My Hero Academia Creator Highlights the Series’ Biggest Villain With Gory New Look

My Hero Academia is now reaching a turning point with the anime’s final season, and the creator behind it all is celebrating the newest episode with a gory new look at the series’ biggest villain. My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has been working through the final fights against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki with its first few episodes thus far, and these fights are going to be the toughest that the heroes have ever faced. As All For One grows in power, the villain has also been pushing back harder to as he’s also on the back foot all of a sudden.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Things really started to take a turn in these final battles when Katsuki Bakugo surprisingly found himself coming back to life thanks to his quirk exploding sweat beads within his blood stream. He’s back and stronger than ever, and immediately jumped into the fight against All For One in order to save All Might from the villain’s clutches. As their fight continues, My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi took to social media to highlight All For One with some bloody new art.

My Hero Academia Creator Highlights All For One

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Episode 4 finds All For One on the losing end for once as he realizes that Bakugo has been somehow able to keep up with his speed. Though All For One is getting stronger, he’s also realized that his body is getting younger the more he uses Rewind to heal his damage. Now noticing that a ticking clock is underway, the villain is pushing harder than ever. But all the while, Bakugo has been able to keep the villain at bay (and more importantly, separated from Tomura Shigaraki) with his explosive new power.

The episode also uses this opportunity to push even further with All For One and reveal more of his origin story. Because while fans have seen the past through other characters’ eyes before now, we haven’t gotten much from All For One himself when it comes to his mentality towards the rest of the world. We’ve seen his desire to become a Demon Lord, but there’s been no real explanation as to why before now. That’s all finally being revealed as these battles come closer to their end.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has settled one of its massive battles with this new episode of the anime, and that means there are only a few loose ends needed to tie up as the anime hurries towards its end. It’s yet to be revealed how many episodes this final season will have, but it has confirmed that it’s only going to be around for a single cour of episodes this Fall. So fans are going to want to be sure to tune into every episode to see what’s next.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON is releasing its new episodes with Crunchyroll and Hulu this Fall, and the English dub release for the episodes is underway as well. Horikoshi previously teased there would be some brand new material not seen in the manga’s original version of the anime too, so be sure to tune in and see what’s coming up for the franchise next as the grand finale fast approaches.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!