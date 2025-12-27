Netflix Hints at the Fate of Fall 2025’s Worst Anime (And It’s Not Looking Good)

2025 has been a great year for anime, especially the Fall season, which featured titles such as My Hero Academia’s final season, widely regarded as the best anime of the year. While several other series also received positive reception, the Fall season has unfortunately produced one of the worst anime of not just this year but recent years as well. Apparently, a hint from Netflix suggests that the anime will continue despite the backlash and controversy it has generated. The anime in question is the controversial third season of One-Punch Man, produced by J.C. Staff.

Expectations for this season among One-Punch Man fans were modest, given that it arrived six years after the second season, with fans simply hoping for a decent adaptation. With the director actively communicating with fans before the release, it was strongly implied that this season would be better than the second, at the very least. However, as more episodes aired weekly, it became clear that the season’s quality was even worse than its predecessor. With the season set to end tomorrow with the release of its 12th episode, fans began questioning the future of the anime. Apparently, Netflix has hinted that the series will continue in its current state, with J.C. Staff still handling production.

Netflix Hints One-Punch Man Season 3 to Continue Under the Same Circumstances

NETFLIX Lists 'One Punch Man' Season 3 as 'Part 1'



The Series will Continue at J.C. STAFF.#OnePunchMan #ワンパンマン pic.twitter.com/751zNIpFhn — Anime TV (@AniTVOfficial) December 26, 2025

An anime fan account on X, @AniTVOfficial, shared a post stating that Netflix has listed One-Punch Man Season 3 as “Part 1.” While neither Netflix nor the studio has officially confirmed that this season will be returning with Part 2, it strongly suggests that J.C. Staff will continue producing the One-Punch Man anime, with the upcoming content serving as the second cour of the season. This development makes sense, as the current arc is quite expansive, and it has become clear that twelve episodes are not enough to fully cover it. Although no formal announcement has been made yet, one could arrive soon after the 12th episode of the season airs.

While it is positive that the One-Punch Man anime will continue, it is disappointing that J.C. Staff is expected to remain in charge of production. This has already sparked concern among fans online, as the upcoming events are considered some of the most iconic in the series, particularly the Saitama vs. Garou fight, which is widely regarded as one of the best moments in the One-Punch Man narrative. Given the poor quality seen in the last two seasons, fans have lost hope of seeing this legendary manga battle adapted with the level of quality it deserves. At this point, there seems to be no turning back for One-Punch Man, and as long as J.C. Staff remains at the helm, the anime risks further declines in quality and continued controversy.

