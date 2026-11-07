Netflix Drops New Trailer for Major Horror Anime Debut Coming This Month – Watch

A new Horror anime series is coming to Netflix later this month, and a new trailer is helping to show how two legendary anime studios have helped to bring its original manga to life. Kasumi Yasuda’s Fool Night originally made its debut in the pages of Shogakukan’s Big Comic Superior in 2020, and six years later the franchise is coming to screens with its official anime adaptation. But while it might have missed out on the spooky season, it’s going to be a chilling Fall entry.

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Fool Night is set to make its debut with Netflix later this month, and has dropped a full new trailer showing off the best look at its new anime yet. While previous trailers and promotional images have only scratched the surface, Netflix has now revealed the extended voice cast, theme songs, and more as it gears up for its premiere. To celebrate, you can check out the newest trailer for Fool Night below.

Fool Night Releases Trailer Ahead of November 2026 Netflix Debut

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Fool Night will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on November 26th, and all of its episodes are going to be available at once. It’s also a joint production between two of the most legendary anime franchise studios with Atsuyuki Yukawa directing the anime for Sunrise (Mobile Suit Gundam) and Shaft (Puella Magi Madoka Magica), Ryo Shimura as assistant director, Jin Tanaka handling the series composition, Robert Sato providing the character designs, and Tatsuya Kato composing the music.

The opening theme revealed with the release of this trailer is titled “Shake! spit out” as performed by Tempalay, and the new ending theme is titled “Iki” as performed by Nowlu. The full voice cast has been revealed as well with new additions including Shion Wakayama as Sumi Matsuno, Hiroshi Tsuchida as Ken Hikasa (which comes shortly after the actor’s passing earlier this month), Nobuhiko Okamoto as Nishi, Sayaka Senbongi as Meg Okumura, and Yumiko Kobayashi as Ivy. A new poster has been revealed showing off more of the anime’s characters too, and you can check it out below.

What to Know for Fool Night Anime

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These newest voice cast additions join the previously announced cast of Koki Uchiyama as Toshiro Kamiya, Minako Kotobuki as Yomiko Horai, Junya Enoki as Akira Yatsuka, Aya Endo as Saeko Kanaeno, and Kiyomitsu Mizuuchi as Jin Hiragishi. There’s also going to be an English dub led by Adam McArthur as Toshiro and Olivia Liang as Yomiko releasing along the Japanese audio version too, but the voice actors for the rest of the characters have yet to be revealed as of this time. It’s going to be a spooky science fiction adventure for those looking forward to it.

Fool Night is set in a post-apocalyptic version of the future where oxygen is running so low, humanity is forced to plant seeds in those dying in order to spread plants wherever possible in a process known as “Transfloration.” Though the anime unfortunately won’t be a weekly release where fans can break it all down as seen with hits like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run also airing this Fall, the binge release might work out better for it in the long run. Are you going to check out Fool Night on Netflix? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.