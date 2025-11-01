One Piece’s New Schedule Will Finally Fix the Major Sanji Issue After Years of Controversies

After being on a weekly schedule for over 26 years, One Piece‘s anime made a huge change in the schedule right when the Egghead Incident Arc was approaching its finale. From the Elbaf Arc, the anime will split 26 episodes into two parts, releasing them within the year. Not only that, but the anime will also go on another hiatus in January 2026 after wrapping up the Egghead Incident Arc, and return with a brand new adventure in April 2026. The announcement shook the fandom, with fans having mixed reactions over the schedule change, especially since most of them are used to watching the show weekly for years. Despite the schedule change, One Piece will continue to adapt one chapter per episode, which means we might have to keep seeing the same anime fillers or pacing that we usually do.

The biggest reason behind the schedule change could be to allow more time for the animators to maintain the incredible quality animation they have shown since the Wano Country Saga, which only got better when the Final Saga commenced. Because the studio is on a tight schedule, there are often inconsistencies in the quality, with a few action-packed episodes getting more priority than the others. It’s been years since Toei’s adaptation of Sanji, the third strongest Straw Hat member, often sparks controversies. However, the new schedule might be a blessing in disguise for Sanji fans.

One Piece’s Anime Can Now Prioritize Sanji’s Episodes As Well

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Although the animation studio often comes through for the character, his portrayal pales in comparison to Luffy and Zoro. Of course, this doesn’t go unnoticed by fans with keen eyes who often complain about the pacing, making him seem slower than usual, even though he is the fastest Straw Hat member. Not only that, but Episode 1147, which was released right after the new schedule announcement, caused dissatisfaction after one of his most iconic moments was adapted in a rather simple way compared to the other Egghead Incident Arc episodes.

Even in the same episode, Atlas’ scene where she hits a Marine officer had more speed than when Sanji attacked Nusjuro. However, with this schedule change, the studio will likely have enough time to put more focus on the character. If Toei manages to have more consistent animation quality, then it’s highly likely his upcoming fights will be just as good as Luffy’s and Zoro’s. So far, there won’t be any changes in the Egghead Incident Arc, but fans have high expectations for the Elbaf Arc.

