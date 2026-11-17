My Dress-Up Darling wrapped up its second season with an ending that seemed like it was ending the anime overall, and a little over a year later fans have still been left hanging with their hopes of a potential third season ever happening. The anime adaptation for Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga series breathed an entirely new kind of life into the franchise. Because while the manga was on the way out, the anime brought a whole new wave of fans to the series thanks to its take on Marin Kitagawa.

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My Dress-Up Darling ended its second season run last year, but there was still quite a bit of the manga’s story left to adapt. This had fans wondering whether or not the series would return for a possible third season, but unfortunately a year later that has yet to be revealed. It seems even further off than that because not only did the second season have an original ending, but those behind the production team touted how there were no plans at the time either.

Will My Dress-Up Darling Ever Get a Season 3?

Courtesy of CloverWorks

My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 wrapped up its run with an original scene not seen in Shinichi Fukuda’s original manga. Following the end of the group cosplay seen with the Coffin Arc, Marin had fully realized her feelings and accepted that she really was in love with Gojo. She had planned to confess, but decided at the end of the season to instead ask for a selfie together with him as the series came to an end. Which also seemed to be set up to be a potential original anime finale as the two characters were closer than ever.

Producer behind the series, Shota Umehara, had revealed at the time that he would like to pursue a future for the series, but at the time production was a “blank slate” with nothing planned. This not only meant that no potential third season had been decided at the time, but also meant that any continuation would be much further off than fans would likely hope for. Now that we’re a year out from the second season, it likely means an even longer wait for a continuation. If one happens at all, anyway. But there’s still material left to adapt if the team wanted.

How My Dress-Up Darling’s Anime Could Return

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

My Dress-Up Darling still has about two arcs of the manga left for a potential anime future with about 30 or so chapters that could be tackled in a third season. This would be a little over the 20 or so chapters adapted with the second season, and that gives plenty of runway for an anime adaptation. There’s also a potential to bring the franchise back with a finale movie given that it’s a route that many franchises go these days with their respective finale, but it would miss out on all the potential material left on the cutting room floor in that way.

A full third season is really the only way to bring My Dress-Up Darling back, but it’s likely going to be quite a while before that happens. CloverWorks has been very busy with all sorts of other projects now at various stages of development, and despite Marin’s popularity, finishing off the anime likely isn’t at the top of any list at the moment. Given that some franchises have had fans waiting a decade in between potential season before returning, all fans can do right now is wait.

In the meantime, you can catch up with My Dress-Up Darling now streaming with Crunchyroll. Would you want to see it come back with a third season or even a movie someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.