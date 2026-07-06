The Biggest Fantasy Anime of The Year Is Finally Streaming on Netflix

2026 is one of the biggest years for Netflix anime, especially after the premiere of Love Through a Prism, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, and more. Now that the exciting Summer 2026 anime season is right around the corner, the platform has another set of new releases for fans, including Sparks of Tomorrow by the renowned Kyoto Animation. The animation studio, established in 1985, is known for several acclaimed anime, including Violet Evergarden, A Silent Voice, and many more. Sparks of Tomorrow was announced in January 2026, and the release date is closer than ever. The anime will release weekly episodes on Netflix for global fans starting July 5th, 2026.

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The official website of the anime also confirmed weekly broadcast on Japanese networks such as ABC TV, TOKYO MX, TV Aichi, and BS11. Minaru Ota, who has contributed to the acclaimed films A Silent Voice, Violet Evergarden, Liz and the Blue Bird, among many other films and series, will be serving as the anime director. The anime revealed a new teaser and key visual to hype up the debut ahead of its early screening.

Sparks of Tomorrow Held an Early Screening at Anime Expo

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

Since Anime Expo was held so close to the anime’s debut, the official X handle confirmed a special screening of the first two episodes for the attendees on July 3rd at 10:00 A.M. in the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom. For over three decades now, the annual convention held in California, known as Anime Expo, has been bringing exciting news, merchandise, and more for fans.

This year’s convention will be held from July 2nd to July 5th, and more details about the other panels will be shared later on. Along with the new anime, beloved series such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End and many more will be taking the stage during the event.

What Is Sparks of Tomorrow About?

Image Courtesy of Kyoto Animation

This gorgeous upcoming anime is based on the acclaimed light novel written by Hiro Yuki and illustrated by Kazumi Ikeda. The story takes place in an alternate version of early 20th-century Japan, where Kyoto is completely different from the world we are familiar with. Due to the rapid development of steam power, the city is shrouded in soot and smoke, which is affecting the daily lives of the citizens.

While everyone dreams of an age of electricity, Kihachi Sakamoto, a young man, grieves the tragic death of his brother, with whom he shared dreams of a new age. He spends his days in suspicion of a strange dream he once had and is trying to look for an answer, which is all somehow connected to how the world has changed.

On the other hand, Inaoko Momonkawa, a devout girl, has buried an overwhelming feeling of regret in her heart after her mother’s death. After a fateful encounter, the duo embarks on a journey to seek the secret of the Electrical Catalog and unveil the dark truth hidden from the world.

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