3 Years Later, MAPPA Still Hasn’t Confirmed the Return of an Anime That Rivals Attack on Titan

MAPPA Studio recently held a major event celebrating its 15th anniversary, during which it revealed many exciting details regarding some of its biggest series. However, it still failed to provide any news regarding the third season of one anime under its umbrella that rivals Attack on Titan in many ways. Attack on Titan emerged as one of the greatest masterpieces due to its compelling narrative and high-stakes battles. While many anime have attempted to become its rival, none have succeeded except for one series that has built its foundation on similarly compelling elements. On top of that, this anime underwent the same transition as Attack on Titan.

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The anime that follows a similar pattern and rivals many of Attack on Titan‘s strengths is none other than Vinland Saga. The series also began its journey under WIT Studio before transitioning to MAPPA for its second season in 2023, and that season proved to be more than a success. What made Season 2 of Vinland Saga even more remarkable was how it completely flipped its action-packed narrative to focus on reflection, with Thorfinn becoming a slave. Season 2 went on to become one of the best anime seasons ever and came to an end in June 2023. It has now been three years, and the studio still hasn’t provided any update on the anime despite the recent event.

3 Years Later, MAPPA Studio Still Hasn’t Announced Vinland Saga Season 3

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA’s fifteenth anniversary event was held on June 19, which coincidentally marked three years since Vinland Saga Season 2 came to an end in 2023. For the event, the studio announced panels for many of its major IPs, including Attack on Titan; however, there was no panel for Vinland Saga. Thus, fans were rightfully convinced that the announcement of Season 3 would be one of the event’s surprises, especially considering the date marked the third anniversary of the anime’s second season. However, there were no announcements for the anime at all, which is disappointing given how eagerly fans are looking forward to it.

Fans’ patience is wearing thin to the point that rumors regarding Season 3 have begun to circulate, which the author himself dismissed, saying he has no knowledge about them. At this point, fans can only wait for an official announcement, meaning the third season will likely still take at least a year before it actually arrives. Meanwhile, on a deeper note, with the studio revealing exciting new anime projects at the recent event but not providing updates on existing series like Vinland Saga and even Hell’s Paradise, these projects may still be on hold.

Thinking of the worst-case scenario, MAPPA may have also cancelled the anime and is focusing primarily on Jujutsu Kaisen as its flagship high-caliber action series with the highest level of detail, especially given how quickly the studio is producing new seasons with such high quality. It may come across as disregarding Vinland Saga altogether. That said, there could still be surprising plans for the anime, especially considering that the manga has now ended. Perhaps MAPPA is preparing two major seasons to be released in quick succession and is therefore remaining quiet. Regardless, an update on Vinland Saga Season 3 is long overdue, as Season 2 concluded three years ago, and any news regarding the anime would clarify where the series is headed.

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