Frieren Season 2 Finally Drops Trailer Ahead of Premiere: Watch Now

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is likely the most anticipated anime return of 2026, and the anime has finally dropped a full trailer for Season 2 ahead of its big premiere. This year was a pretty strong year for new anime releases, and it’s already looking like it’s going to be the same with 2026. There are not only a bunch of new shows that are going to debut for the first time, but there are lots of franchises that fans can’t wait to see again. And the year is getting off to a very strong start with a highly anticipated fantasy comeback.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the key franchises currently slated for a release in January as part of the Winter 2026 anime schedule, but the anime has been playing it coy in terms of brand new footage shown. That’s all thankfully changed as now that we’re only a few more weeks from its comeback with new episodes, Frieren has finally dropped a full trailer for Season 2 that gives fans the best look at what to expect from this next season yet. You can check it out in action below.

What to Know for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will be officially making its premiere on January 16th in Japan, and Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be exclusively streaming the new episodes for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS and India. It’s also where you can currently catch up with the first season of the series with both English subtitled and English dubbed audio while you wait for the new episodes to make their debut. And you might need a refresher considering it has been a couple of years.

There are some slight shake ups behind the scenes for these new episodes, however. Tomoya Kitagawa will be directing Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 for Madhouse, taking over from Keiichiro Saito seen with the first season. Keisuke Kojima and Yuri Fujinaka will be handling the character designs and taking over for Reiko Nagasawa. But the rest of the staff will be carrying over with Tomohiro Suzuki handling the series’ composition and Evan Call composing the music. Thankfully, it won’t be much longer until it finally hits our screens.

Why You Should Watch Frieren Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated premieres of the Winter 2026 anime schedule kicking off the new year, and it’s because it offers an experience that fans can’t see in much of anime elsewhere. The fantasy series introduced fans to a near immortal titular character who’s not going on a traditional adventure that fans have seen before. Rather than defeating a villain, she’s just going on adventure decades after defeating that foe and trying to get a better handle on the life and world around her.

It’s a series filled with melancholy at its core, but at the same time there is a lot going on in the present day that fans can latch onto. Thanks to the work done with the team at Madhouse, each episode offers an intense and gorgeously animated adventure where there’s something that goes viral with each new entry. If you’re onto this series yet, it’s time to jump in before the new season begins.

