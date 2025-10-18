Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 May Have a Major Plan For Its Most Controversial Villain

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga! Gege Akutami’s hit Weekly Shonen Jump manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, reached its conclusion in September 2024. However, while the main story has long ended, the franchise has lots of exciting projects ongoing and planned for fans, including the anime’s Season 3. The second season was the most intense JJK has ever been, and the situation will only continue to go downhill from here on out. The third season will feature the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc, adapting the Itadori Extermination and Perfect Preparation Arcs before commencing the Culling Game. The Itadori Extermination Arc will not only explain the reason behind Yuta Okkotsu’s determination to kill Yuji but also introduce one of the most controversial and popular villains in the series, Naoya Zenin.

While the official trailer of the anime showed a brief glimpse of him, it wasn’t enough to get a clear look at his face. Additionally, while the promotions of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 are in full swing, the anime is hiding the visual and merch lineups by sharing silhouettes of Naoya or even adding question marks instead. Even his voice actor hasn’t been revealed yet, although there’s a chance we will learn about them after the upcoming JJK film premieres in Japan on November 7th, 2025.

Who Is Naoya Zenin in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Officials are making Noaya look mysterious😭 pic.twitter.com/JZHz8TRLv7 — Myamura (@Go_Jover) October 16, 2025

Naoya has long since made his appearance in the manga, dividing the fandom into two with his personality. However, despite the controversies surrounding him, he ranked fairly high in the official popularity polls. Although manga fans are familiar with the character, he is new to anime fans, who will see him in action in the Itadori Extermination Arc. As his name suggests, he’s a member of the Zenin Clan and the son of Naobito Zenin, the current Clan Head. With his exceptional powers and Cursed Technique, Naoya was the perfect candidate to lead the Clan after his father sustained severe injuries in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

However, Naobito didn’t make his son the heir but instead chose Megumi Fushiguro, the user of the legendary Ten Shadows Technique. Naobito’s plan was to have Megumi take control of the Clan as long as Satoru Gojo was incapacitated, so no one could stand in the way of the Zenin Clan rising to the top. The reason Naoya is hated among fans is because of his misogynistic nature that always puts women beneath him. He developed this mindset after growing up in a highly conservative and patriarchal Clan, which is why Maki wanted to spite the Zenins by refusing to live according to their terms.

On the other hand, he also has a considerable fan following, as many believe he possesses the qualities of a true villain, someone who represents everything that’s wrong with the orthodox Jujutsu society that Gojo was desperately fighting against. Naoya will make his debut in the initial phases of the third season, serving as a minor villain before the Culling Game begins.

