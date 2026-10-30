3 Anime to Watch If You Miss Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest finished airing in January 2025, and before that fans of the series hadn’t had anything before the main anime finished airing in 2019. Fairy Tail has always been on the lower rung of the shonen popularity ladder. The anime franchise resonates with a smaller, passionate fanbase, but never quite draws the mainstream attention of shows like One Piece or Naruto.

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With Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest only being 25 episodes long, and with no announcements of further adaptations fans of the anime may be looking for other titles to watch. If you’re just looking for a shonen action series then there are plenty to choose from, but Fairy Tail strikes a unique blend of action and charm that is hard to replicate. The show has a fun, lovable cast that are more than the enemies they defeat and the battles they fight. That being said, some of these anime may hold enjoyment for fans of the series.

3) My Hero Academia

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My Hero Academia is a series that certainly needs no introduction. The anime has become one of the most recognizable modern shonen. My Hero Academia and Fairy Tail share some key similarities. Firstly, Deku and All Might’s power is something that only works because of the combined wills of multiple people, which is very similar to how the Fairy Tail guild members win most of their fights (think “power of friendship”).

Secondly, UA High School in the world of My Hero Academia functions similarly to the Fairy Tail guild. It contains all of the main characters and is often the place from which the characters depart for battle or even the site of battle itself. Both anime give their characters time to shine so it will be easy to find one that you like. My Hero Academia will be a good choice if you liked the fighting and magical power aspects of Fairy Tail.

2) Soul Eater

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For people who loved the quirky aspects of Fairy Tail like the characters and comedy, this will be a good watch. Soul Eater aired around the same time as the original Fairy Tail series, and all the charm that anime of that era had. The fights and abilities in the universe are outrageous much like in Fairy Tail. Characters can turn into weapons, and other characters use them to fight. The art style and character designs for both the weapons and people are fun and unique. The anime manages to be colorful and dark at the same time with its world design.

Unlike in a lot of anime, the characters also act their age. When there are ridiculous moments they react accordingly and behave in ways that fit their age and character. Each of the characters in Soul Eater feel so drastically distinct, and different from each other too. This was during a time when a lot of the character tropes of modern shonen were still being established, and even now characters like the ones in Fairy Tail and Soul Eater feel like their own people.

1) Black Clover

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Not only is there magic in this one but it has the found family aspect of Fairy Tail that fans of the series love. The big departure from Fairy Tail is how much of an underdog Asta is in the beginning of the series. There is a lot of focus on his growth and how he learns to adapt that fans of My Hero Academia and Naruto will love.

Black Clover is filled with strange or outcast characters that all fit surprisingly well together and find comfort with each other just like in the Fairy Tail guild. Both anime also have strong, pink-haired protagonists. If you like moments in Fairy Tail where the characters stand up for each other, or seek justice when they witness wrong doing, then Black Clover is for you. Asta and Natsu are different characters on the surface, but when someone they care about is in danger they do whatever it takes to protect them.

Do you still rewatch old Fairy Tail episodes? What shows would you recommend to a fan of the series? Let us know in the comments!