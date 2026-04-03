5 Anime That Should Have Been Massive Hits (But Left Us Disappointed)

Some of the most disappointing anime are the ones that should be massive hits — at least, based on their manga, prior adaptations, or fan bases — but don’t live up to expectations. In theory, it seems obvious that these series will succeed. They have everything they need to reach the heights of blockbuster titles, but the execution fails to get them there.

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It’s disappointing when any anime embarks on a downward trajectory, but it’s especially sad when viewers expected more. From a series that could have been as massive and thrilling as Attack on Titan to an anime whose momentum was killed after Season 1, these are prime examples of that frustrating phenomenon.

5) Tokyo Ghoul

Image Courtesy of Studio Pierrot

In all fairness, Tokyo Ghoul Season 1 was a big deal when it first debuted. However, the anime dropped in quality after its initial outing, and it receives little attention these days, despite how well-regarded the manga remains. Had Seasons 2 and 3 done the source material justice, Tokyo Ghoul could have been on part with hits like Attack on Titan or Jujutsu Kaisen. Sadly, the decision to veer off from the manga with Tokyo Ghoul: Root A — and the attempt to backtrack in Tokyo Ghoul:re — left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths. It also hurt the momentum the show should have had, preventing it from being as huge as other beloved 2010s anime adaptations.

4) Digimon Adventure (2020)

Image via Toei Animation

2020’s Digimon Adventure was an anime remake that fell short of the original, and that’s a shame, as there were many ways the prior series could have been improved upon. Although the ’90s Digimon Adventure is still a nostalgic classic, it frequently shows its age. An updated version with enhanced animation and better dialogue (particularly for the dub) should have been a draw, especially for Millennials who grew up with the original. This could have cashed in on viewers’ fond memories of the ’90s series, but instead, it overlooked many of the details that made it so memorable. It lacked its predecessor’s charm, and it didn’t give its heroes or villains the same depth. Had it been executed a bit better, it could have been a much bigger event for longtime Digimon fans.

3) Wonder Egg Priority

Image Courtesy of CloverWorks

For an original anime with no prior fan base, Wonder Egg Priority received an impressive amount of praise when it began — but the series took a turn for the worse before it ended, framing its legacy in a negative light. Its run only being 13 episodes didn’t help. Had it gone on longer, it might have fixed its pacing issues, better addressed certain topics, and dealt with lingering questions. Alternatively, it could have cut and cleaned up these elements, delivering a powerful one-season series that left a mark. Unfortunately, it failed to do either, ensuring it was an anime that faded into the background instead. It’s a shame, as the potential was there — and the early positive attention alluded to it becoming a much bigger deal.

2) The Promised Neverland

The Promised Neverland had so much potential as a horror anime, especially looking at the popularity of its manga. And with The Promised Neverland Season 1 living up to the source material, it seemed guaranteed to become a hit as its run continued. Unfortunately, Season 2 nixed any hopes of that happening, diverging from the source material and taking a step down from the prior outing. The decision to cut one of the manga’s best story arcs alienated its most dedicated fans, and lack of the dark twists that made Season 1 great ensured anime-only viewers were equally unimpressed. With The Promised Neverland Season 2 becoming the final outing, the series didn’t get a chance to bounce back either. Instead, it went down as a story that could have been great but wasn’t.

1) One-Punch Man

Image Courtesy of J.C. Staff.

One of the biggest recent examples of an anime that should have been massive but wasn’t is One-Punch Man. The series is still ongoing, but based on its incredible manga and the hype surrounding Season 1, it should have become a hit on par with series like My Hero Academia or Demon Slayer by now. The market for self-aware, satirical superhero stories was clearly there, and the manga’s fan base offered an established audience from the jump. Unfortunately, Season 2’s drop in production quality left viewers less excited about the series — and the long wait for One-Punch Man Season 3 killed its momentum entirely. It didn’t help that Season 3’s quality didn’t improve, despite the large gap between outings. It’s possible things could pick back up, but the damage will be difficult to overcome.

What’s an anime you think should have been much bigger? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!