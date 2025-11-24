5 Best Action Anime of 2025, Ranked

Action anime has worked its way up there with the most popular genres within the medium, easily able to be added into series that focus on aspects of fantasy, science fiction, or horror. Popular series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Demon Slayer have encapsulated the different ways action can be interwoven within the narrative of different genres to create fresh, compelling stories. Regardless of the overarching plot, many battle shonen will include bits of action in terms of fight sequences and endgame battles.

The last year has been an active one for action anime, with plenty of big titles receiving new seasons, theatrical film releases, and live-action adaptations. We’ve also seen a pretty high amount of new anime announced to debut sometime in the new year, to many fans’ excitement. To celebrate a great year in anime, this list will look at some of 2025’s best offers on action anime that you should definitely give a chance sometime soon, if you haven’t already watched them.

5) Wind Breaker

Wind Breaker is a great example of a newer action anime series that shines a spotlight on the art and purpose of fighting. It’s not uncommon for action in anime to be relegated to second place, often utilized as an accompaniment to supernatural or fantastical elements. Wind Breaker doesn’t do that at all, instead highlighting each character’s goals, purpose, and development through the lens of school brawls. The anime was released in 2024 and had a second season debut this past spring.

The plot of Wind Breaker focuses on Haruka Sakura, a delinquent boy who decides to enroll in a school infamous for the students’ intense fights. His desire to showcase his own fighting skills begins to devolve when he learns the benefits of teamwork and protecting those weaker than himself with his personal strength. This show manages to take themes of overcoming trauma, friendship, relying on others, and personal growth, and convert them into an intriguing series that doesn’t lack in high-tension moments.

4) Spy x Family

Spy x Family remains one of the best modern shows of the past five years, growing a large fanbase that has only doubled in size with time. It was originally released in 2022, but its third season debuted this past fall after a long wait by fans. The series blends action, drama, comedy, and romance together in a tantalizing plot that manages to feel entirely earnest even throughout its sillier moments. There’s also plenty of fun fight scenes and found family moments that ensure Spy x Family is never boring to watch.

The series revolves around the idea of a secretive spy adopting an everyday persona to get closer to his new mark; however, he doesn’t know that his fake daughter and wife are both hiding secrets of their own that definitely complicate matters. Spy x Family plays on the theme of identity and how our self-perception can influence the way we interact with and treat others, or expect them to view us. It’s completely endearing and well worth a watch if you’re into feel-good anime with a dash of something extra.

3) Dandadan

Dandadan has to be one of the biggest new anime series of the last two years, turning into a community hit overnight, it seems, with the way it’s easily grown in popularity and acclaim. The show combines aspects of action with fantasy, supernatural, and comedic elements to create an incredibly fun vibe that remains unique among other contemporary titles. Dandadan was released in 2024, though its second season was released during late spring of 2025, with a third season announced and expected sometime in the next year.

The general concept of Dandadan is based on the idea of two students who have opposing beliefs in the existence of the supernatural and form an unlikely friendship around their obsessions. There are aliens, ghosts, psychic powers, possession, and one of the best male-female friendships depicted in anime in a long time. If you enjoy supernatural anime but don’t want another straight battle shonen series, Dandadan may be a perfect fit for your anime watchlist.

2) Sakamoto Days

Sakamoto Days is a refreshing new take on the action-crime genre, providing an interesting take on what it means to leave behind your past. The series was released in 2025, with the second part of its first season set to release at the end of the year. Sakamoto Days is best described as a blend of action, comedy, and drama, with hints of supernatural elements concerning a couple of the cast; the show manages to juggle all of these genres while dishing out fun fight scenes and interesting character dynamics that never feel forced.

The show is centered around a past hitman, considered one of the best of his time, deciding to retire and lead a normal life as a convenience store owner. One of the show’s main themes is change, as you might be able to guess, with the disconnect from our main character’s past causing most of his issues he must face and confront. While Sakamoto Days isn’t quite a found family, there are plenty of feel-good moments between characters that lend the show an emotional depth, giving it something besides brawls and assassin fights to lean on.

1) Solo Leveling

Solo Leveling has stolen a spot at the top of the list because of its insanely good action sequences that the series revolves around in many ways. This anime series was adapted from a South Korean manhwa, with the show’s adaptation airing in 2024; additionally, the anime aired a second season in 2025, with the potential promise of a movie release set for next year. It’s a solid battle shonen that focuses primarily on power-scaling and character level-ups, boasting an extremely strong main cast that only gets better as the series continues.

The plot of Solo Leveling essentially boils down to a main character who goes from the weakest fighter in his modern fantasy-based world to one of the strongest through an intricate system that allows him the chance to train and level his abilities higher. This series has one of the most iconic main characters in some time, with Sung Jinwoo taking his place among other anime icons that impress audiences with their battle prowess. It helps that Solo Leveling’s animation is insanely good and smooth, lending to an easy watch that’s visually and narratively appealing.

Have you watched any of these anime before? Tell us your favorite action anime of the past decade in the comments below.